Fans on Twitter exploded as Lionel Messi and Neymar. Jr's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a 2-1 loss against Olympique Marseille in a Coupe de France clash. Kylian Mbappe missed the Round of 16 fixture which went down on Wednesday, February 8.
The clash at Orange Velodrome was an entertaining affair from the beginning as the hosts started the game in a strong manner. Gianluigi Donnarumma's heroics kept Christophe Galtier's team on level terms as the Italian custodian came up with a few crucial saves during the initial stages of the match.
Sergio Ramos, however, conceded a penalty as he brought down Cengiz Under inside the area. Former Arsenal and Barcelona winger Alexis Sanchez stepped up to the task and converted the spot kick with conviction in the 31st minute.
Messi had a chance shortly afterward. The Argentine skipped past multiple challenges with a run from midfield, only to see slot his right-footed effort wide of Pau Lopez's goal.
Ramos quickly redeemed himself. The former Real Madrid captain rolled back the years as he headed home emphatically from Neymar's corner. The equalizer came at the stroke of half-time.
Both teams headed down the tunnel all square after an action-packed first 45 minutes. Midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi regained the advantage for the hosts with his 57th minute strike.
After Sanchez's shot rebounded off a wave of PSG defenders, Malinovskyi hit a first-time shot on the half volley to send the ball past Donnarumma. It was a magnificent effort from the Ukrainian.
Lionel Messi and Neymar will have to step up if PSG are to beat Bayern Munich in Kylian Mbappe's absence
The match against Marseille showed that PSG are not the same team attacking-wise when Kylian Mbappe is not a part of the side. Lionel Messi and Neymar are the only two reliable options in the Frenchman's absence.
The former Barcelona duo, however, will have to step up if the Parisian club are to get past Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The two sides are set to lock horns in the first leg on February 14.
According to reports, PSG are working hard to make Kylian Mbappe available at least as a substitute against the Bavarians. The former AS Monaco forward has been lethal in the continental tournament this season, bagging seven goals and three assists in six group games.