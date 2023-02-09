Fans on Twitter exploded as Lionel Messi and Neymar. Jr's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a 2-1 loss against Olympique Marseille in a Coupe de France clash. Kylian Mbappe missed the Round of 16 fixture which went down on Wednesday, February 8.

The clash at Orange Velodrome was an entertaining affair from the beginning as the hosts started the game in a strong manner. Gianluigi Donnarumma's heroics kept Christophe Galtier's team on level terms as the Italian custodian came up with a few crucial saves during the initial stages of the match.

Sergio Ramos, however, conceded a penalty as he brought down Cengiz Under inside the area. Former Arsenal and Barcelona winger Alexis Sanchez stepped up to the task and converted the spot kick with conviction in the 31st minute.

Messi had a chance shortly afterward. The Argentine skipped past multiple challenges with a run from midfield, only to see slot his right-footed effort wide of Pau Lopez's goal.

Ramos quickly redeemed himself. The former Real Madrid captain rolled back the years as he headed home emphatically from Neymar's corner. The equalizer came at the stroke of half-time.

Both teams headed down the tunnel all square after an action-packed first 45 minutes. Midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi regained the advantage for the hosts with his 57th minute strike.

After Sanchez's shot rebounded off a wave of PSG defenders, Malinovskyi hit a first-time shot on the half volley to send the ball past Donnarumma. It was a magnificent effort from the Ukrainian.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter during the Coupe de France barn-burner between Olympique Marseille and PSG:

PSG Report @PSG_Report NEYMAR’S SHOT HITS THE POST! NEYMAR’S SHOT HITS THE POST! 🇧🇷❌

followthefavs @followthefavs @PSG_Report Vitinha off at half time🤦‍♂️ Man he’s not cooking @PSG_Report Vitinha off at half time🤦‍♂️ Man he’s not cooking😭

Pablo Giralt @giraltpablo



Marsella 1-0 PSG

Ni Messi ni Neymar, el dueño del clásico de Francia por ahora es Alexis SánchezMarsella 1-0 PSG Ni Messi ni Neymar, el dueño del clásico de Francia por ahora es Alexis Sánchez 🇨🇱🔝Marsella 1-0 PSGhttps://t.co/k9czK5T526

VarskySports @VarskySports , Olympique Marsella le gana 1-0 a PSG y traslada al resultado la absoluta superioridad que está teniendo en el partido.

Con este gol de Alexis Sánchez, Olympique Marsella le gana 1-0 a PSG y traslada al resultado la absoluta superioridad que está teniendo en el partido. Con este gol de Alexis Sánchez 🇨🇱, Olympique Marsella le gana 1-0 a PSG y traslada al resultado la absoluta superioridad que está teniendo en el partido.https://t.co/2EtbaJ1vX5

PSG Report @PSG_Report



Neymar with the assist!



Sergio Ramos’s equalizing GOALNeymar with the assist! Sergio Ramos’s equalizing GOAL 🇪🇸⚽️Neymar with the assist! 🇧🇷🎯 https://t.co/XkveA224Wp

PSG Report @PSG_Report



Leo Messi’s reaction to the Sergio Ramos goal.. Leo Messi’s reaction to the Sergio Ramos goal.. 🇦🇷👀 https://t.co/1MwtchvXpY

Stav @Stav10M I can’t believe i’m seeing Messi celebrate a Sergio Ramos goal like this I can’t believe i’m seeing Messi celebrate a Sergio Ramos goal like this 😭😭 https://t.co/QrWd9KcD1k

Messiah🐐🇦🇷 @Messiah__SZN Ramos Pulled out the Messi celebration after scoring the goal Ultimate influence Ramos Pulled out the Messi celebration after scoring the goal Ultimate influence 💀 https://t.co/Ld3S6VCE6P

Radman @Radmanx23 It's funny how Pique always got clowned whenever he made mistakes but Ramos gets a free pass because he got that aura LOL



Story of their careers pretty much. It's funny how Pique always got clowned whenever he made mistakes but Ramos gets a free pass because he got that aura LOLStory of their careers pretty much. https://t.co/0M7ssWYQ6J

Biggiz 🇷🇴 @biggiz_24 Ramos qui marque sur corner Ramos qui marque sur corner https://t.co/Pixt2vhhti

H. @mazikeenlu I guess they’re extending ramos’ contract after all I guess they’re extending ramos’ contract after all https://t.co/uIILbBrM2n

EhsaN @EhsaN_PSG



Messi's reaction after that Ramos goal Messi's reaction after that Ramos goal 😍🔥❤️https://t.co/iMZDC7zbMK

Junior ☻ @JuniorRMCF We send Ramos to PSG to prevent them from winning this We send Ramos to PSG to prevent them from winning this https://t.co/hBwvSLYcwX

#7 🇵🇹🇸🇦 @AmaurinhoR7 Tonton Ramos qui nargue les supporters Marseille trop le boss Tonton Ramos qui nargue les supporters Marseille trop le boss 😂😂😂https://t.co/tevGHQhnBn

Nimish @_LaPausa Never thought I would be celebrating a Ramos header but what a goal. Classic Sergio #OMPSG Never thought I would be celebrating a Ramos header but what a goal. Classic Sergio #OMPSG https://t.co/rp1pYyCqz5

Guillaume Tarpi @GuillaumeTarpi #TeamOM Le missile de Ruslan Malinovskyi qui permet à l’OM de mener au score Le missile de Ruslan Malinovskyi qui permet à l’OM de mener au score 🚀 #TeamOM https://t.co/y5u9Uobd0O

Scipion @Scipionista Les frappes de Ruslan Malinovskyi



Les frappes de Ruslan Malinovskyihttps://t.co/mvIKfDlwH2

Issam 🦅 @Issam830 Wsh la frappe de Fou de Malinovskyi le boulet de canon MDRRRR c’est une dinguerie wsh

Wsh la frappe de Fou de Malinovskyi le boulet de canon MDRRRR c’est une dinguerie wsh https://t.co/afV0356mEK

Winamax Sport 🔞 @WinamaxSport Donnarumma sur la frappe de Malinovskyi : Donnarumma sur la frappe de Malinovskyi : https://t.co/QizSdxYyGW

Wiloo @WilooFootball Malinovskyi et son Barrett calibre .50 c'était écrit Malinovskyi et son Barrett calibre .50 c'était écrit

Emboucaneur_13 @Emboucaneur_13 Ce pétard de Ruslan Malinovskyi 🤌 Ce pétard de Ruslan Malinovskyi 🤌 https://t.co/pONrRgDFNY

SaⓂ️ax @SSamax

#TeamOM #OMPSG

Même Galtier a célébré le But de MALINOVSKYI mdrr Même Galtier a célébré le But de MALINOVSKYI mdrr 😂#TeamOM #OMPSG https://t.co/jFsvG2yjWS

NZ @LoGioPSG Galtier qui célèbre en despi le but de l'OM Galtier qui célèbre en despi le but de l'OM https://t.co/RvFal453j4

z(zee) @area51girl me using galtier’s chin to break into the changing room me using galtier’s chin to break into the changing room https://t.co/N8DQ5YuIox

👾 @crewIovers galtier cheering for marseille then remembering he is a psg manager galtier cheering for marseille then remembering he is a psg manager https://t.co/DEAEQw3JG0

𝗖𝗗𝗙 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 @CDF_Football Christophe Galtier qui célèbre le but de l'OM Christophe Galtier qui célèbre le but de l'OM https://t.co/QZVkVcb5yf

📊StatsKMbappe📊 @StatsKMbappe Tu nous manques Kyk’s… Reviens vite Tu nous manques Kyk’s… Reviens vite https://t.co/wnPyW4bn1P

😧🫵🏿 @SANTANA9II The “we play better without Mbappe” crowd awfully silent tonight The “we play better without Mbappe” crowd awfully silent tonight

Negan @elmarroqi Le match de Messi Le match de Messi https://t.co/SjDHZAMi6P

Selim Bhn @SelimBhn Sans Mbappé le PSG c’est des U15. Sans Mbappé le PSG c’est des U15.

Lionel Messi and Neymar will have to step up if PSG are to beat Bayern Munich in Kylian Mbappe's absence

Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar

The match against Marseille showed that PSG are not the same team attacking-wise when Kylian Mbappe is not a part of the side. Lionel Messi and Neymar are the only two reliable options in the Frenchman's absence.

The former Barcelona duo, however, will have to step up if the Parisian club are to get past Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The two sides are set to lock horns in the first leg on February 14.

According to reports, PSG are working hard to make Kylian Mbappe available at least as a substitute against the Bavarians. The former AS Monaco forward has been lethal in the continental tournament this season, bagging seven goals and three assists in six group games.

Poll : 0 votes