“Won’t let it get to my head” - Jamal Musiala makes Lionel Messi claim after being named Germany’s #10

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has opened up about watching Lionel Messi wear the iconic number 10 jersey growing up.

Now, the 21-year-old has been handed the honor of wearing this shirt for Germany. Up until this point, Musiala wore the number 14 jersey for his national team.

Opening up about the feeling of sporting this kit number, Musiala said (via @AlbicelesteTalk):

"Yes, I think the number 10 has been a dream for me since I was a little kid, whenever I watched Messi or something like that. But I won't let it get to my head. It feels really special to wear the #10."

Not only is Messi one of the best to wear this particular jersey but he is widely regarded as the greatest ever to play the sport. For Argentina, the 36-year-old attacker has made 180 appearances across competitions, bagging 106 goals.

He led the South American nation to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, bagging seven goals and three assists. The former Barcelona superstar is also an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, three ahead of arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Musiala, who is spoken about as one of the finest talents in modern football, has played just 25 matches for Germany, bagging two goals. The European nation are set to play friendlies against France (March 23) and the Netherlands (March 26) during the ongoing international break.

Argentina release worrying statement over Lionel Messi's fitness

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's fitness became a matter of concern after the superstar was subbed off during Inter Miami's 3-1 win against Nashville on March 13. When quizzed about the World Cup winner's situation, Tata Martino clarified that it was nothing serious.

However, Argentina, who are set to face El Salvador and Costa Rica in friendlies during the international break, have stated otherwise. Clarifying the situation around their skipper, a statement read (via Mirror):

"The captain of Argentina Lionel Messi will not be in the squad for the friendlies in the USA due to a minor injury to the hamstring of his right leg suffered in his team Inter Miami's match against Nashville SC."

After picking up the injury, Messi was also left out of the Herons' 3-1 MLS win over DC United on March 15. Already this season, he's contributed with five goals and two assists in five appearances across competitions.