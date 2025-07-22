"Wondered who would say anything to him" - Marc Cucurella admits he was 'scared s**tless' by Donald Trump during Chelsea's CWC trophy lift

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has admitted he was left completely rattled by Donald Trump after the U.S. president intruded on their Club World Cup trophy celebration. The Blues won the first edition of FIFA’s 32-team club competition with a commanding 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey.

Ad

Trump was in attendance at the final showpiece at MetLife Stadium and assisted FIFA president Gianni Infantino in presenting medals. After Trump and Infantino handed Chelsea captain Reece James the trophy, the FIFA president left the podium while Trump remained, seemingly intent on celebrating with Enzo Maresca’s men.

In an interview with journalist Gerard Romero, Marc Cucurella recounted the awkward moment involving Donald Trump during their trophy celebration. The Spanish left-back revealed that the team had been briefed beforehand that Trump would present the trophy but that they were not to lift it until he had left the stage. He said (via Jijantes):

Ad

Trending

“We had been told that, as a rule, Donald Trump would come to present us with the trophy and that we couldn't lift it until he left. And of course, we were all there waiting for him to leave, but the guy didn't want to leave, and on top of that, we looked at him and he said, 'Lift it up, I'll stay here’, and so on. And I wondered who would say anything to him, you know... I was scared shitless.”

Ad

Cucurella turned heads during the match against Luis Enrique’s men, showcasing his excellent defensive instinctive instincts throughout. He made 54 appearances across competitions for the Blues last season.

“He wanted to stay” – Chelsea captain Reece James on Donald Trump's surprise presence during their trophy lift

Beying Cucurella's acount, a number of Chelsea players expressed surprise at Trump's decison to remain on the stage for the celebration.

Ad

Reece James told the media after the match (via BBC):

“They told me that he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage. I thought that he was going to exit the stage but he wanted to stay. To be honest, it was quite loud. I couldn't hear too much. He just congratulated me and the team for lifting the trophy and told us to enjoy the moment.”

Ad

Cole Palmer, who stole the spotlight in the match, also admitted to being taken aback.

"I knew he was going to be here but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused, yes."

Chelsea will play a couple of friendly matches before kicking off their 2025/26 Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace on August 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More