“Wont play for us again” “Devastating for him” - Tottenham fans gutted as versatile star suffers ACL injury

Tottenham Hotspur fans are devastated by the news of veteran winger Ivan Perisic suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Spurs announced on Wednesday, September 20, that the Croatian winger suffered the injury in his right knee and will undergo surgery. The club statement said:

"We can confirm that Ivan Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee. The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery. Wishing you well in your recovery, Ivan."

Perisic, 34, joined Tottenham as a free agent after leaving Inter Milan in the summer of 2022. Playing as a left wing-back under former Spurs manager Antonio Conte, the Croat didn't have the best of seasons. He scored one goal and provided 12 assists in 44 games across competitions last season.

Perisic, though, has been excellent this season under Ange Postecoglou in his natural position on the left wing. He has made six appearances across competitions, playing 169 minutes and contributing two assists.

Perisic has also contributed well apart from the assists, with his link-up play and dangerous crosses. Hence, his injury comes as a big blow to Tottenham. Fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter). One tweeted:

Perisic is expected to be out for at least six months. With his contract with Spurs expiring next summer, he might have already played his last for the club.

Nevertheless, the veteran winger will hope to return soon and get back to fitness before Croatia's UEFA Euro 2024 campaign, provided they qualify for it.

Tottenham have best start to a season since 1965

Spurs have begun life well under new manager Ange Postecoglou. While they were eliminated from the EFL Cup in the second round by Fulham on penalties, Tottenham are unbeaten in the Premier League.

Spurs commenced their season with a 2-2 draw at Brentford before beating Manchester United 2-0 at home. They then won 2-0 at Bournemouth before hammering Burnley 5-1 at Turf Moor.

The north London side beat Sheffield United 2-1 in their previous game at home in extraordinary fashion. Trailing until the 97th minute, they scored in the 98th and 100th minutes to secure three points, marking the latest comeback win in Premier League history.

Tottenham now have two big games coming up, starting with the North London Derby at Arsenal on Sunday (September 24). They then host Liverpool on September 30.

Spurs (2nd), Liverpool (3rd), and Arsenal (4th) are all unbeaten in the league with 13 points, separated only by goal difference. It's Spurs' best start to a league season since 1965-66, when they also won four of their first five games and drew the other.