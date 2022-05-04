"World Cup 2026, why not?" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says he would love to be the manager of national team

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has stated that he is open to managing a national team in perhaps the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He would seemingly be interested in coaching Canada if the opportunity arises.

Real Madrid secured their 35th La Liga title by beating Espanyol 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, April 30. With this win, Ancelotti became the first-ever manager to win all the major top five European Leagues. He won Serie A with AC Milan, Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, Premier League with Chelsea and Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Since his La Liga triumph, there has been speculation about his future in terms of retirement or management on a national side.

Los Blancos host Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on May 4. The Spanish giants lost 4-3 in the first leg at the Etihad last week and will need to pull off a comeback to reach yet another final.

Ahead of the City game, Ancelotti was asked by Amazon Prime in Italy if he'd like to manage any national side in the future. He said (via ESPN):

"Certainly not for this World Cup. World Cup 2026, why not? I'd love to, sure. Canada has done very well."

Notably, the Italian's wife, Mariann Barrena McClay, was born in Canada, and they also own a house in Vancouver.

Canada have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 this year. However, Ancelotti's home side Italy have failed to qualify for the second time in a row. He recently stated (via Goal) that he will support Canada this year.

Real Madrid will need to be at their very best to reach the Champions League final

Real Madrid have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League this season but arguably haven't been at their best in the competition. They made brilliant comebacks against PSG and Chelsea en route to the semi-finals. However, much of it can be accredited to individual brilliance rather than a complete performance.

They were beaten 4-3 in the first leg of the semi-finals by Manchester City. It could've been a worse result had the Cityzens finished some great chances they created.

Madrid will remember how easily City carved open their defense and will look to do better in the second leg. While they need to chase at least one goal, they will have to be at their best on the pitch overall to not concede any more goals.

The winner of this match will face Liverpool in the final. The Reds beat Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the semifinals.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2018 final and will be confident if they reach that stage.

