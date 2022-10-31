World’s most beautiful footballer who idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo and dreams of Chelsea transfer flaunts stunning Halloween costume

Croatian women’s football star Ana Maria Markovic, who idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo and aspires to play for Chelsea one day, stunningly posed in an all-black Halloween costume on Friday (October 28).

The Croatia international, who plays for Swiss club Grasshopper, has been dubbed the world’s most beautiful footballer. She has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram and keeps them engaged by regularly posting stunning images of herself.

On Friday, she celebrated Halloween by posting a couple of bold images of herself at a pumpkin farm. She wowed fans by dressing up as a cat, flaunting a black playsuit, complete with matching boots, cat ears, and dark face paint.

She wrote a fitting caption for her Halloween post, which read (via Daily Star):

“And what do you wear on Halloween🎃? Miau 🐈‍⬛”

Over 116000 people have liked her Instagram post since she published it, including Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

Markovic has been a lifelong Cristiano Ronaldo fan, courtesy of the Portuguese’s dedication to the sport. In an interview, she said that while his countryman Luka Modric was a great role model for her, Cristiano Ronaldo was her absolute favorite.

She hailed Cristiano Ronaldo, saying (via Free Press Journal):

“Modric is definitely a great role model for me. He is a world footballer and represents Croatia. There are many good players among the women, such as (PSG Women footballer) Ramona Bachmann. But my absolute favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo because he's just so disciplined. I think it's super important that you give your all in sport and have a good mindset like him.”

Ana Maria Markovic opens up about Chelsea ambition

In an older interview, Ana Maria Markovic was asked about the team she would love to play for in the future. Without hesitation, she hailed Chelsea as her favorite. She told German outlet 20min (via Daily Star):

“Definitely the contract with Chelsea of course!”

She also opened up about being called the most beautiful footballer in the world. She revealed that while some outlets flattered her by calling her one of the most beautiful players, a few newspapers took it too far by branding her the sexiest.

Markovic, who hopes to play for Chelsea one day, opened up about the predicament, saying:

“I liked the articles that called me the most beautiful footballer or one of the most beautiful because it makes me happy to hear that I am beautiful.

“But then newspaper articles appeared in which I was described as the sexiest footballer. I didn't like that. Also because of my family. I think you have to be careful what you write about people. Especially if you have ones that do not know. But overall it wasn't that bad.”

