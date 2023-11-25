“Worst captain at Chelsea”, “That was dumb” - Reece James receives stern criticism from fans after ‘stupid’ red card in 4-1 loss at Newcastle 

Fans have fumed at Chelsea captain Reece James seeing red in the 4-1 Premier League loss at Newcastle United on Saturday (November 25).

After Alexandre Isak had given Newcastle the lead after 13 minutes, Raheem Sterling equalised for the Blues 10 minutes later as the two teams headed to the break on level terms.

However, Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton scored within a minute of each other at the hour mark, effectively putting the game beyond the Blues. The visitors' task was made more tough when their captain James saw red 17 minutes from time because of a foul on Gordon, receiving a second yellow card.

The Magpies rubber-stamped their victory in the 83rd minute through Gordon as Mauricio Pochettino's side fell to their fifth defeat in 13 league games this season. Fans tore into the injury-prone James for his second yellow-card offence, which led to his send-off, with one tweeting:

"Worst captain at Chelsea"

"Two stupid yellow cards from a captain. That was dumb."

The win was the Magpies' fifth on the trot at home in the league, moving them within three points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (26). Meanwhile, the Blues slipped out of the top-10, into 11th.

"It was a real statement of character" - Newcastle United boss after beating Chelsea

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has hailed the character and resilience shown by his team against Chelsea on Saturday. Having come off successive defeats across competitions, the Magpies returned to winning ways in style.

Three uanswered goals eventually deflated the Blues, who were on level terms, thanks to a fine Raheem Sterling free-kick. Eventually, James' late red card compounded the visitors' misery.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via BBC), Howe said about his team and the positives on the day.:

"It was a real statement of character within the squad. We really asked the players to step up, and we really deserved to win. Big positives from today. The leaders within the group set the tone - Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Matt Ritchie. They make sure we don't surrender.

Next up for Chelsea is a league meeting at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on December 3 while Newcastle travel to PSG in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.