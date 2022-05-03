“Worst chant I’ve ever heard” – Fans mock Manchester United supporters as their ‘embarrassing’ Erik ten Hag song goes viral online

Manchester United fans have put together a new chant for Erik ten Hag and it's safe to say it's not a popular one.

The Old Trafford faithful have been renowned for coming up with some of the most interesting and creative chants over recent years.

They came up with the iconic "Ole's at the wheel," although those wheels came tumbling off. Another creative example is "Give it to Edi Cavani," albeit they may not be able to do that next season with the striker likely to leave Old Trafford.

But Manchester United fans' latest chant is for their incoming manager Erik ten Hag, who is set to take over at the end of the season.

The chant is quite a simple one that doesn't take much time to study the lyrics of, but rival fans have mocked the 'embarrassing' chant. It starts off with 'One Hag', 'Two Hag' and so on, going on to count up till 'Ten Hag' before chanting the new manager's name repeatedly.

Here are some reactions to the Red Devils’ newest chant for new manager Erik ten Hag on Twitter:

Manchester United fans building confidence ahead of the arrival of Erik ten Hag

A new era beckons under the Dutch coach

Manchester United confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the club's new manager on April 21.

There was a feeling that the announcement would be left until the end of the season. However, both Ajax and Ten Hag grew frustrated with the questions coming their way over speculation.

With the Dutch coach confirmed, there has been a real upturn in mood around Old Trafford as the side now know who will be taking them into the club's next era.

Ten Hag has a huge task on his hand in transforming what has been a United side at their rock bottom throughout this season.

Many arrivals and departures are anticipated with contracts expiring and a necessity to quickly have a new squad in place to push the club back into contention.

Ten Hag has always been the Manchester United fans' primary choice. He led fan polls across social media and was soon usurping Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino in the eyes of the higher-ups.

He spoke of his pride at becoming the new United manager when speaking to their official website:

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

Ten Hag has won two Erevidivise titles and two KNVB Cups during his time at Ajax and is in pole position to win his third league title before joining United.

