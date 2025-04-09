“Worst in Manchester United’s modern history” - Nemanja Matic hits back at Red Devils star ahead of crunch UEFA League clash 

Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic has hit back at Manchester United's Andre Onana ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday, April 10. The Serbian slammed Onana as the worst goalkeeper in the club's history.

Ad

Manchester United will travel to France this week as they take on Lyon in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. The Red Devils have had a dismal campaign under Ruben Amorim this season.

Onana has come under substantial criticism during his time at Old Trafford for being inconsistent in front of goal. Despite the player and the club's struggles, Onana has confidently claimed to reporters ahead of the match that Manchester United are 'way better' than Lyon.

Ad

Trending

His comments clearly have not sat well with Matic, who urged Onana to tread carefully and called him the worst goalkeeper in United's history. The former Manchester United midfielder said (via GOAL):

“I don't know. To say something like that, you need to have courage. I respect everyone, but I need to answer. When you're one of the worst goalkeepers in Man Utd's history, you need to take care about what you are talking."

Ad

He added:

"If David de Gea, Peter Schmeichel or Van der Sar said that, I will question myself. But if you are statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Man Utd's modern history, then he needs to show that, before he says so. We will see."

Following their Europa League tie against Lyon, the Red Devils will face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday (April 13).

Ad

What Manchester United star Andre Onana said about Lyon ahead of Europa League clash

Speaking to the media ahead of the Lyon clash, Andre Onana emphatically claimed that United are superior to their opponents. He said via Goal:

"We all know the importance of this game, we will go there with the winning mentality. We have to go there and show who we are. If we are focused, stay compact and together and follow the gameplan we will be winning the game. Of course it’s not going to be easy but I think we are way better than them."

Ad

The former Ajax keeper was then quizzed on the criticism he's received on his performances from United fans. He replied by saying that it did not affect him.

"It doesn’t affect me because the decision I make is to help the team. Sometimes I will make the right decision, sometimes I will make the wrong decision. When I feel my players need to rest I have to take my time; when I feel we need to speed up the game I will do it," Onana concluded.

Manchester United are currently 13th in the Premier League table, 15 points adrift of the top four. Ruben Amorim's men have won just three of their last 10 league fixtures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshaye Raphael Akshaye is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda, with Chelsea FC being his favorite team. He was introduced to the sport at a young age by his brother and has been interested in both playing and watching football since.



Akshaye tried his hand at a professional football career before joining Sportskeeda. Although it didn't work out, his passion for the sport lives on through his writing, where he can use the knowledge he has amassed over the years. Know More