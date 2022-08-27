“Worst Premier League player of all time” - Chelsea fans tear into Blues player after 2-1 win against Leicester  

Chelsea fans have slammed Conor Gallagher after his dismal performance in the Blues' 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The 22-year-old made his first Premier League start for the west London club in their 3-0 defeat to Leeds United last weekend.

He was heavily criticized for his poor display against Jesse Marsch's side. Despite his poor performance against the Whites, Thomas Tuchel was forced to include the youngster in his starting line-up against Brendan Rodgers' side.

The German was without the services of N'Golo Kante, who is set to be ruled out for at least four weeks with a hamstring injury, whilst Mateo Kovacic was named on the bench as he is recovering from a knee injury.

Gallagher once again endured a difficult outing as he picked up a yellow card after just 22 minutes and was shown a red card as he was given a second for a bad foul on Harvey Barnes just six minutes later.

The England international returned to Chelsea after an incredible loan spell with Crystal Palace last season, during which he scored eight goals and provided five assists in 34 league games. However, his performances have left Blues fans infuriated.

"Gallagher really has poor discipline man. You've played in the PL last season and you're acting like a rookie. Whatever man," said a fan on Twitter.

"Not watching but just saw Gallagher has a red card 20 minutes in, Wtf is wrong with him? Worst Premier League player of all time," said another fan on Twitter.

Despite being reduced to 10 men within half an hour, Chelsea were able to claim a victory over Leicester City thanks to a brace from Raheem Sterling.

Harvey Barnes halved the Blues' advantage midway through the second half, but Thomas Tuchel's side were able to hold onto their lead and claim all three points.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could promote new signing after witnessing Gallagher's poor performances

Conor Gallagher's poor performances and suspension, coupled with the absence of N'Golo Kante, could lead to Carney Chukwuekmeka being given the chance to shine at Stamford Bridge. The 18-year-old joined Chelsea from Aston Villa this summer in a deal worth £20 million.

The teenager broke into Aston Villa's first team during the 2020-21 campaign and became a prominent member of their senior squad last season, making 13 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder caught the attention of Chelsea thanks to his incredible performances at the Under-19 European Championships this summer.

Chukwuemeka is seen as one for the future but could be thrust into the limelight sooner rather than later by Thomas Tuchel.

