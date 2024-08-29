"Worst striker I've ever seen", "Can’t even cut it against these lot" - Chelsea fans unimpressed by star's showing in Servette loss

Chelsea fans have criticized Marc Guiu on X after he struggled to make an impact in their 2-1 loss to Servette in the second leg of the Europa Conference League playoffs. Despite losing at the Stade de Geneve earlier today (Thursday, August 29), the Blues won the tie 3-2 on aggregate, after taking a 2-0 lead in the first leg.

Enzo Maresca and Co. took an early lead in the 14th minute after Christopher Nkunku netted from the spot. However, the Blues were left shellshocked after Jeremy Guillemenot (32') and Enzo Crivelli (72') scored one goal apiece to give the Swiss outfit a fighting chance.

Guiu - who was signed from Barcelona this summer for a reported €6 million - was entrusted to lead the attack for Chelsea. The 18-year-old forward struggled during his 63 minutes on the pitch, landing zero shots and failing to register a goal contribution. He also completed none of his two dribbles, lost eight duels, and was dispossessed thrice.

Chelsea fans weren't pleased as one posted:

"Marc Guiu btw. Goodness me. Absolute competition winner. Genuinely the worst striker I’ve ever seen. Bet he can’t believe his luck he’s got the backup job. He won’t score a single goal in this competition I can guarantee it."

Another fan tweeted:

"Guiu can’t even cut it against these lot. It’s insane."

Other reactions can be seen below:

"Marc Guiu has to be the worst player only thing he can do it run. No technique no passing ability no finishing," one fan commented

"Marc Guiu should be sent on loan. Not good enough," one fan insisted

"Marc Guiu needs a loan, he's not ready & shouldn't even be trusted as a starter in the Conference League," another added

"This is not the Marc guiu we sold to Chelsea, something is wrong somewhere," one Barcelona fan noted

"Marc Guiu should be loaned abeg. I don’t want a Gallagher type of player as my second striker please," another reacted

How did Chelsea fare in their 2-1 loss to Servette?

Despite being beaten 2-1 by Servette in the second leg of the tie, Chelsea held on to win 3-2 on aggregate and quality for the Europa Conference League. `Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Blues dominated possession with 67 percent of the ball, completing 495 passes with an accuracy of 85 percent. In contrast, Servette had 33 percent possession and completed 175 passes with an accuracy of 65 percent.

Chelsea also had more chances up front, landing 18 shots in total with seven being on target. They also had five big chances, shockingly missing four. Meanwhile, the hosts had 15 shots in total with three being on target - mustering three big chances and missing two of them.

