"Would be available for far less" - Journalist claims Arsenal could sign PL star if they fail to land Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyökeres

BBC journalist Sami Mokbel believes Arsenal may consider a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins if their efforts to sign primary targets Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyökeres prove unsuccessful this summer.

The Gunners have been actively seeking to resolve their striking problems across several transfer windows under Mikel Arteta. Despite strong links to various forwards, including Šeško and Alexander Isak in January, no move ultimately came to fruition.

In preparation for next season, the Gunners have cast their nets wider in the ongoing transfer window as they continue their search for a striker, and Gyökeres has emerged as a potential target of late. Recent reports claimed they submitted a €75 million bid to sign the Swede, but a deal is yet to materialize. It is understood that Sporting will let him leave only if his release clause of €100 million is activated.

Speaking to The Football Terrace, Sami Mokbel stated that Benjamin Sesko remains a top choice for Arsenal in their pursuit of a new center forward. However, he hinted that the Gunners could turn to a more affordable alternative in Ollie Watkins if moves for their top targets fall through.

“Sesko is a tad ahead in the thinking of everyone at Arsenal, but that isn’t to say we should discount someone like Viktor Gyokeres or beyond that, even Ollie Watkins who would be available for far less than Sesko and Gyokeres, but there’s the age thing there with the sell-on and the resale value and that kind of stuff,” Mokbel said.

Arsenal prioritized by 27-year-old star – Reports

Victor Gyökeres is reportedly interested in joining Arsenal and not Manchester United as the two Premier League clubs continue to intensify their interest in the Sporting CP forward. The 27-year-old had been on the radar of several top clubs after another sensational season with Sporting, in which he scored 54 goals in 52 appearances across competitions.

Amid interest from outside Europe for Gyökeres, reports emerged last week that the player wants a Premier League move for the 2025-26 season. Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Gyökeres since last year, courtesy of Ruben Amorim. The Gunners entered the race for the Sporting CP forward after the turn of the year, and it now appears like his future lies at the Emirates.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Viktor Gyökeres has made Arsenal his priority despite calls from Manchester United in recent weeks. The Swede is understood to have always been an option for the Gunners this summer amid talks for Benjamin Sesko.

However, the north London club are yet to make a decision and are reported to be monitoring the situation before they make a choice.

