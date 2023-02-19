"Would be an awful move" - Chelsea urged to snub transfer for PSG superstar Neymar Jr

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has warned Chelsea against signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. The Englishman believes the Brazil international would disrupt the Blues' long-term project.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC PSG president Nasser al Khelaifi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly had a secret meeting in Paris to discuss a potential transfer for Neymar, sources have confirmed to ESPN PSG president Nasser al Khelaifi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly had a secret meeting in Paris to discuss a potential transfer for Neymar, sources have confirmed to ESPN 👀 https://t.co/7WzlaQSInH

Collymore told Caught Offside:

“Chelsea definitely don’t need him (Neymar). I think Neymar is a fantastic player but joining Chelsea would be an awful move in my opinion because the Blues’ project is to build for the future and if Neymar were to come to Stamford Bridge, you could just imagine much of Graham Potter’s time in front of the media would be taken up by questions on the Brazilian. That’s the last thing he would need, but it’d also be the last thing any of the other players need."

He added:

“Not only that, but Neymar’s antics are at times reminiscent of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and look how that one’s turned out, so just steer clear, Chelsea.”

90min reported earlier this week that Neymar has been offered to multiple Premier League clubs. Representatives have reportedly spoken to Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

As per the outlet, the Brazilian's name came up during conversations between Blues co-owner Todd Boehly and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The American businessman has apparently been meeting Europe's top executives regularly for networking purposes.

While they did speak about Neymar's future at the Parc des Princes, the main subject of the discussion was reportedly Hakim Ziyech's failed loan move to PSG.

The Brazilian winger's contract runs until 2025 and the club is in no rush to offload him. However, they are open to the possibility of Neymar leaving at the end of the season, as per the outlet.

"My understanding" - Ben Jacobs makes interesting claim on PSG superstar Neymar's future amid Chelsea links

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has contradicted 90min's claims. The journalist reports that PSG are adamant about retaining Neymar at the Parc des Princes. He also dismissed the suggestion that Boehly and Al-Khelaifi discussed a potential transfer for the Brazilian winger.

Jacobs told TEAMtalk:

"Last summer Neymar was probably a possibility on the market, but nobody came in and he had big wages, his form now has been so excellent at PSG that I think they’re even more hardened on that stance that they don’t want him to go."

The Brazilian has, in fact, been in exceptional form for PSG this season, recording 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 appearances across competitions.

Jacobs added:

“You will see some reports out there that say they discussed Neymar. But my understanding with that in the last 48 hours or so, is that somewhere near the Arc de Triomphe, at a luxury hotel, a very quick hello was said, but there was no lunch."

He then stated that Chelsea have other priorities in the summer. The Blues are 10th in the Premier League table and may not offer Champions League football next season, which would make a move for the Brazilian extremely difficult, according to Jacobs.

