Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has claimed that it would be fantastic for La Liga if Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the league along with Lionel Messi. The Argentine is reportedly close to sealing a return to Barcelona, while the Portuguese star was linked with Real Madrid and Rojiblancos last summer.

Messi vs Ronaldo hit its peak when the two went head-to-head in La Liga. Cerezo believes that the Spanish league would benefit from the two superstars' return, even though they will be heading to Atletico Madrid's title rivals.

He was at an event with Real Club Tennis Barcelona when he was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"I think it would be fantastic if Messi returned to La Liga, as would Cristiano Ronaldo. Both are still playing and it would be fantastic if they came back."

Barcelona working on Lionel Messi's return

Barcelona's vice-president Rafa Yuste has revealed that the club are in talks with Lionel Messi over a possible return. They are working on getting the deal through but will also need to convince La Liga about their plan to reduce the wage bill.

Yuste was quoted by AS as saying:

"Leo and his family know the affection I have for them. I participated in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to a certain result. I've always had and I have this thorn in my side that Leo couldn't continue at our club. Mèssi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We're in contact, of course, with them."

The Catalan side still need to get out of their financial crisis to sign the Argentine ace as they are currently in a tough spot with La Liga. Yuste said:

"We still have two months to work hard to present our revenue and sustainability plan to [LaLiga president Javier] Tebas. I don't like to speak about Leo because he is a PSG player, but if all the conditions are met, we are open to the possibility. [Barca] president [Joan Laporta] has been with Leo's father, and there is a good relationship."

PSG were keen to extend the Argentine's contract, but things haven't gone to plan.

