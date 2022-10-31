"Would like to relaunch his career elsewhere" - Journalist says 2 European giants are interested in signing 'dissatisfied' Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Joao Felix's situation at Atletico Madrid, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Atletico Madrid signed Felix from Portuguese club Benfica for a whopping €127 million in 2019. The attacker has four more years remaining on the seven-year deal he signed that summer.

However, the 22-year-old has seemingly fallen out of favor under Diego Simeone recently. He has started just seven of Los Rojiblancos' 17 matches this term, clocking 643 minutes of playing time.

Frustrated with the lack of playing time, Felix is keen to leave Atletico Madrid soon, according to Galetti. The journalist revealed that the attacker has fallen out with Simeone and wants to move elsewhere. He wrote in his Tribal Football column:

"For weeks now, Joao Felix would have packed his bags and left Atletico Madrid, dissatisfied with the environment and with his relationship - increasingly cracked - with Cholo Simeone."

"That's why the 22-year-old striker would like to relaunch his career elsewhere and a farewell at the end of the season with the Colchoneros, at the moment, seems to be taken for granted."

The Portugal international is notably not short of options, with PSG and Manchester United interested in acquiring his services. Galetti added:

"In Europe there are currently two clubs keeping an eye on the Portuguese player: PSG and Manchester United."

Galetti also disclosed that PSG have been looking to sign a number 9 upon Kylian Mbappe's request. The Parisians are thus reportedly keen to take the former Benfica man to the Parc des Princes. The journalist wrote:

"On the French side, they have been looking for a real number 9 for some time now, also pushed by Kylian Mbappe who's still unsatisfied with the position that Christophe Galtier reserves him on the pitch."

"PSG would like to bet everything on Joao Felix and, take advantage of this difficult moment in relations with Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club could lower the price tag of the forward, whose contract expires in 2026."

PSG, though, face competition from Manchester United for the forward, according to Galetti. The journalist stated that the Red Devils continue to monitor the player after making an approach in the summer. He revealed:

"Beware, however, that Manchester United are sit on the fence: after having tried a 'light' approach already in the summer, the English club is still monitoring Joao Felix, even if a move as early as January seems unlikely."

Manchester United should sell Cristiano Ronaldo before moving for Atletico Madrid's Felix

Manchester United, though, will need to first make a decision regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future before pursuing a deal for the Atletico Madrid man, as per the report. Galetti wrote:

"Before any action, in fact, the Red Devils must first solve the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo: only since that moment, they will be able to think about the incoming market."

Ronaldo was keen to secure a move away from Old Trafford last summer. With his contract expiring next summer, he will be hopeful of finding a new club soon.

