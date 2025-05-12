"Would be a lot of fun for Messi" - Ex-PL star suggest Lionel Messi would be keen to have Kevin De Bruyne at Inter Miami

Former Premier League star Shaun Wright-Phillips has opined that Lionel Messi might be pleased if Kevin De Bruyne joins Inter Miami. However, Wright-Phillips stated that De Bruyne's plausible move to Major League Soccer (MLS) would not be beneficial for other clubs.

Ad

In an exclusive discussion with GOAL (via Lottoland Football Betting), Wright-Phillips was asked if De Bruyne's probable switch to Inter Miami would be fun. He said:

"It would be a lot of fun for Messi, it wouldn’t be for the other teams! I’m gutted about it. I’m a massive fan of his. At the same time, I understand football as well. Some things happen that no one can explain. This, for me, is one of them. It looks like they are both ready to turn the page."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"Hopefully, they both do a U-turn because I would like to see him not only at City, but in the Premier League. Fingers crossed but whatever he does and wherever he goes, someone is going to get one hell of a player for the next three years."

De Bruyne recently disclosed his exit from the Etihad outfit after spending 10 successive years at the club. The Belgian creative midfielder is expected to leave as a free agent at the end of the present campaign.

Ad

There have also been growing reports connecting the Belgian to Inter Miami. If De Bruyne joins Miami, Lionel Messi could profit from his creative capacity.

The midfielder could ease the weighty burden of Lionel Messi's who is expected to deliver in every game. The Manchester City ace would enrich the team's attack if signed.

De Bruyne's signing could also realign the midfield and allow Sergio Busquets to occupy a more defensive role. This could provide balance in the midfield and improve the defense as well.

Ad

What Sergio Aguero said about reports linking Kevin De Bruyne to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Kingdom Cup - Source: Getty

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero believes that the possible partnership between La Pulga and De Bruyne would be outstanding. While he admitted to have seen reports linking the Belgian to Miami, Aguero assumes many teams would love to sign De Bruyne.

Ad

In an interview with Stake.com, Aguero said (via GOAL):

“I’ve read something in that vein but nothing official yet. I’d assume many people out there want him playing on their teams. We’ll see what happens soon enough. If it’s Inter Miami, I think [De Bruyne] will pair up very nicely with Leo.”

Lionel Messi's Miami has been inconsistent in the past weeks, winning just one of their last five games across competitions. In 15 outings in 2025, La Pulga has 10 goals and three assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More