“Would be the next contender for me to replace Klopp” - Berbatov urges Liverpool to appoint ex-Chelsea boss if they fail to hire Xabi Alonso

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged Liverpool to hire ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel if they fail to land Xabi Alonso as Jurgen Klopp's replacement.

Klopp is set to leave the Reds after the end of this season, with multiple reports linking former club midfielder Xabi Alonso with the managerial post. Alonso is currently managing Bayer Leverkusen and has led them to an eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table after 22 games.

However, with other big European clubs like Bayern Munich and Barcelona also on the lookout for a new manager for next season, there is a chance that Liverpool might fail to lure Alonso to Anfield. Moreover, with Leverkusen performing exceedingly well under the Spaniard, he may choose to stay put as well.

In such a case, Berbatov believes Liverpool should go for Tuchel, who will leave Bayern after the 2023-24 season. Speaking to Betfair, the former Manchester United striker said (via football.london):

"The name Thomas Tuchel can carry you and help you find new jobs. He's a Champions League winner after all. I don't think Tuchel will be without a job for long. Where next?"

He continued:

"That's the question. We'll find out next season probably. I still think the first-choice manager for Liverpool is Xabi Alonso, especially if he wins the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. That would be a great success. If that happens, Alonso will likely take the next step to Liverpool."

Berbatov added:

"Some may say it's a bit too early, and maybe he'll have one more season with Leverkusen and he'll try to go for European glory with them to prove to everyone the Bundesliga win wasn't a fluke."

"However, I think Liverpool should continue to chase Alonso. If they can't get him then there are other coaches on the market like Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel would be the next contender for me to replace Klopp if they miss out on Alonso."

He concluded:

"Sometimes clubs will try to play it safe based on the manager's reputation or sometimes clubs take a chance and go for a not so big name, but at Liverpool, they have to go for success, and I think Tuchel or Alonso would be a good fit."

Tuchel managed Chelsea for a year and a half in 2021 and 2022, helping them win the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. Overall, he led them in 100 games, resulting in 63 wins, 19 draws and 18 defeats.

Bayern Munich to part ways with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich recently announced that they will be parting ways with manager Thomas Tuchel after this season. The German giants are currently trailing Leverkusen by eight points in the Bundesliga race and face an uphill task to defend their title.

Jan-Christian Dreesen, the Bayern Munich CEO, announced in a statement (via Bavarian Football Works):

“In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer. Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024/25 season.”

He continued:

“Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard.”

Klopp and Barcelona manager Xavi announced last month that they will be leaving their respective clubs at the end of the ongoing season.