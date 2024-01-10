"Would be my one for Arsenal" - Alan Shearer and Micah Richards want Gunners to sign Chelsea transfer target

Pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards recently stated that Arsenal should target Napoli striker Victor Osihmen, who has recently been linked with a move to Chelsea.

After starting the season brilliantly, Arsenal have experienced a massive dip in form in recent weeks, having suffered three consecutive defeats in their last three games. They currently occupy the fourth position in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's team also bid adieu to the FA Cup after losing 2-0 to the Reds on Sunday, January 7.

Despite being in control for the majority of the match, Arsenal's poor finishing ensured that Liverpool had ample opportunities to close out the game. The Gunners have struggled in front of goal all season, with their two recognized strikers, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, scoring a combined eight goals in the league.

Consequently, pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have stated that signing Napoli's Victor Osimhen could solve Arsenal's troubles in front of goal. On The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer expressed that Osimhen could be the cog that is missing from Arteta's well-oiled machine. Micah Richards agreed with Shearer's sentiments, stating (via Metro):

"Osimhen would be my one for Arsenal."

The 25-year-old striker recently penned a new deal with Napoli, extending his contract till 2026. His updated deal also contains a release clause between €120-130m, as reported by ESPN. Nevertheless, cash-flushed Chelsea continue to be linked with the Nigeria international, owing to their own set of issues in front of goal.

Arsenal rumored to be pursuing a midfielder from a fellow Premier League side

Considering Arsenal's ongoing patchy run of form, the Gunners are in dire need of reinforcements. In December 2023, the north London won only three of their seven league matches, dropping 11 points on their way to the new year.

Consequently, they have been linked with multiple players, with Everton's Amadou Onana emerging as a prominent target. With the injury-prone Thomas Partey currently unavailable, the Gunners desperately need a long-term replacement for the Ghanaian holding midfielder.

Reports have suggested that the Gunners are closely monitoring Onana this month. According to reports, the Belgium international's agent has even traveled to London to discuss the possibility of a transfer. With three weeks still left in the January transfer window, Arsenal have more than enough time to facilitate a move.