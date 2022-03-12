"Would be perfect to go to the Premier League for two or three years" - Jamie Carragher explains why Kylian Mbappe should join Liverpool or Manchester City

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher suggested that PSG forward Kylian Mbappe should try his hand out at Liverpool or Manchester City for a few seasons.

The Reds legend believes the young Frenchman would do well to test himself in England and suggested for him to move to the Premier League.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards brought up the topic of Mbappe transferring to England, and Carragher supported the notion, telling CBS Sports (via HITC):

“I agree with, Micah. I have always felt that Mbappé is that good that he can map out his own career in some ways. Real Madrid and Barcelona would still want him at 25 or 26. I just think, not just because Liverpool and Man City are classed as two of the best teams in Europe, just sampling the Premier League for three or four years."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man City vs. PSG.

Phil Foden vs. Kylian Mbappe



We can't wait 🍿 Man City vs. PSG.Phil Foden vs. Kylian MbappeWe can't wait 🍿 https://t.co/ABeD2qhGOy

He added:

“You have done the French league, then you go to the Premier League, which is the best league. Then you think in a few years, Barcelona and Real Madrid will be back because this Real Madrid team won’t win the Champions League this season. No chance!"

“But, in terms of mapping his career out for himself, I think that would be perfect to go to the Premier League for two or three years. And then four or five years at Real Madrid.”

Mbappe’s current deal at PSG expires in the summer and the phenomenal French forward will be able to join a new team on a free transfer. It is widely expected that he will join Real Madrid, but a move to England could lead to an interesting transfer saga unfolding this summer.

Premier League title challenge between Liverpool and Manchester City

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

Their last clash took place in October 2021, and since then, both sides have garnered points and praise from pundits, maintaining their hold on the title race.

The Reds currently sit in second place with just one game in hand against the Cityzens, with only six points separating them. If the Reds continue their winning streak, City could potentially relinquish their lead at the top of the table if they lose or draw another game.

With both sides set for another grueling title run, their clash on April 10 will likely be the defining point this season. Chelsea are a little too far from the title race, sitting 13 points behind the leaders with a game in hand. However, the Blues can mathematically win the Premier League title if they rack up three points while results elsewhere go in their favor.

So far, it doesn't look like the Cityzens are ready to let go of pole position, beating Manchester United 4-1 in their last match. Liverpool snatched all three points against West Ham last weekend and will continue to nip at City's heels for as long as possible.

