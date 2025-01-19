"Would have been perfect for Manchester City" - Michael Dawson makes claim about 21-year-old Chelsea star

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson has claimed that Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia would have been a good solution for Manchester City at the moment.

Lavia, who joined City's academy back in 2020, left in 2022 for Southampton in search of more game time. He ended up at Chelsea in 2023, for whom he has made only 13 appearances so far in a spell marred by injuries. However, in those brief minutes on the pitch, Lavia has been able to draw praise from pundits, with Dawson being the latest one.

Speaking about Manchester City are suffering this season due to the anterior cruciate ligament injury to Rodri (out for the season), Dawson told Sky Sports (reported via Metro):

Trending

"You look at Lavia there, Liam Delap, would these players have really got an opportunity at Manchester City to go and fulfil their potential? I’m not too sure. It’s easy in hindsight to see what they’ve gone and done. Lavia’s one who would have been perfect for Manchester City and the way they play with Rodri being out."

He added:

"I love what he’s done, went to Southampton, brilliant. He then had numerous hamstring injuries, gone to Chelsea and struggled a bit with injuries. But when we see him he is a perfect fit for Manchester City, but they have seen these players in the building, and obviously thought they’re a long way away from our first-team so they bring someone else in."

City currently have Ilkay Gundogan, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes, and Rico Lewis who can be deployed in Rodri's defensive midfield role.

Michael Dawson also had praise for Manchester City academy product and Chelsea star Cole Palmer

While some City's sales in recent windows have come under scrutiny, none have garnered more attention than the transfer of Cole Palmer to Stamford Bridge. The England international had a breakout season in a struggling side, ending the 2023-24 campaign with 27 goals and 15 assists in 48 games.

About Palmer, Dawson told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"You look at the players who have left Manchester City. I’m a huge Cole Palmer fan. I was before he even went to Chelsea, his game time was limited. People will disagree whether Cole Palmer was the right deal. I still think he was one that Pep needed to keep because I saw enough in the moment in time when he played for Manchester City that he would have got more game time."

The English attacker has continued his good form in front of goal this season, registering 14 goals and six assists in 23 games for the Blues. Palmer joined Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of £40 million (via Sky Sports).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback