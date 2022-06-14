“Would be perfect” – Scott Minto names Premier League star Chelsea should sign to ‘bridge that gap’ with Man City and Liverpool 

Former Chelsea defender Scott Minto believes the Blues should sign Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling this summer in order to bridge the gap between them and the top two (City and Liverpool).

The 27-year-old England star made 47 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side last season, but was often left out of the club's biggest encounters.

According to The Telegraph, Sterling is considering his future at the Etihad Stadium following seven incredibly successful seasons where he has won the Premier League title four times.

The pacy forward has just a year left on his contract and with Manchester City only strengthening their frontline options this summer, the Sky Blues may be looking to move one or two high earners on.

The report also claims that Thomas Tuchel's side are interested in signing Sterling, along with Barcelona and Real Madrid. Minto believes that the Blues should make the former Liverpool forward their priority this summer, as he told talkSPORT (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Chelsea would be perfect for him. Chelsea or Spurs I think would be two good moves for him, but they would be able to bridge that gap more than Spurs could do.”

Trevor Sinclair believes Liverpool fans would welcome back Raheem Sterling amid Chelsea links

Since leaving Anfield in 2015, Sterling has been consistently jeered by Merseyside supporters whenever he returns.

However, with Jurgen Klopp's legendary frontline not getting any younger, Sterling could be an option for the Reds, although he would surely insist on being the star man in the team.

Former England winger Sinclair told talkSPORT (per The Express):

“I think they would have him, especially with what is going on, Darwin Nunez is going there it looks like. Look at the situation with (Mohamed Salah), the contract agreement has not been put in place, so with Raheem I think Liverpool fans would have him back."

He added:

“They have seen what he has won at Manchester City and how he has conducted himself. Obviously not the greatest way to leave the football club and there was a lot of animosity between the football club’s fans and Raheem. Whether Raheem would go back there, he might be a little bit scarred by the way he was treated when he left.”

