"Would have quality and charisma" - Lothar Matthaus urges Bayern Munich to launch double swoop for Chelsea and Liverpool superstars 

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Lothar Matthaus has urged the German club to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku along with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. He believes the duo would do well against any opposition if they joined forces.

As per journalist DaveOCKOP, Mane has already agreed to a three-year deal with the German club and has spoken with manager Julian Nagelsmann. Now Bayern and Liverpool just have to decide on a transfer fee.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Sadio Mane has agreed a three year contract with Bayern Munich. PSG and Barcelona were also interested. He has spoken directly to Julian Nagelsmann. Now up to clubs to agree a fee. Liverpool and Bayern Munich began official talks yesterday. Sadio Mane has agreed a three year contract with Bayern Munich. PSG and Barcelona were also interested. He has spoken directly to Julian Nagelsmann. Now up to clubs to agree a fee. Liverpool and Bayern Munich began official talks yesterday.

Meanwhile, as per Tuttosport (via SempreInter), Chelsea want Bayern Munich to sign Lukaku this season, who has been linked with a return to Inter Milan. The Blues believe this will help them sign Robert Lewandowski as a replacement.

The Polish striker has announced that he is looking to leave the Bavarians this summer with one year left on his contract.

Meanwhile, as per Anfield Central, Liverpool have contacted Serge Gnabry's agent over a potential switch to the Reds this season.

Story continues below ad

Hence, if Gnabry and Lewandowski are to leave, Matthaus wants Bayern Munich to sign Mane and Lukaku as their replacements. He told BILD (via Mirror):

"I would sign Romelu Lukaku if a deal was economically feasible. Lukaku and Mane for Lewandowski and Gnabry, if Serge were to leave the club - that would have quality and charisma. With this attack, Bayern wouldn't have to hide from any team."

If the aforementioned reports are true, we can expect to see some decent business between the three clubs this summer.

How do Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku fare against Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski?

Both players certainly had contrasting seasons individually and with their respective teams.

Mane won the Carbao Cup and the FA Cup with Liverpool and the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. He scored 23 goals and made five assists in 51 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

Story continues below ad

Lukaku, meanwhile, won the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea. He scored 15 goals and made two assists in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Blues. However, given that Chelsea signed him from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million, this has been an underwhelming output.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[ #Chelsea are keen for Romelu Lukaku to join Bayern Munich instead of Inter Milan as it would aid their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski. @tuttosport via @SempreIntercom #Chelsea are keen for Romelu Lukaku to join Bayern Munich instead of Inter Milan as it would aid their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski.[@tuttosport via @SempreIntercom]

In comparison, Gnabry scored 17 goals and made 10 assists in 45 appearances across competitions for Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Lewandowski scored an incredible 50 goals and made seven assists in 46 appearances. The duo won the Bundesliga in the 2021-22 season.

On paper, there could be a big difference between the four forwards. However, Bayern fans will hope that if these transfers do go through, a difference in the league will help Mane and Lukaku perform better.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far