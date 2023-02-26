"Would be too tough for him?" - Alexis Mac Allister makes bold claims about Lionel Messi playing in the Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is confident that Lionel Messi would be the best player in England if the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar played in the Premier League.

With seven Ballons d'Or to his name, the Argentinian is one of the best players of all time. He reinforced his status as one of the greatest of all time in football by winning the FIFA World Cup in December.

Messi led La Albiliceste to glory in the World Cup and was awarded the Golden Ball award for his contributions. Having also achieved significant success at club level, he has won pretty much everything in football.

One criticism regularly leveled at the 35-year-old is that he has not tested himself in a tougher league like the Premier League. Many believe he would struggle in the English top-flight as opposed to La Liga or Ligue 1.

However, Brighton midfielder Mac Allister has claimed that there is no limit to Lionel Messi's abilities. The Argentina international is positive that his compatriot would dominate the Premier League if he ever moved to England. He told The Daily Mail [via GOAL]:

"If Messi played in the Premier League, he would be the best, no doubt. It would be too tough for him? I don't think so. He showed that at the World Cup, the hardest tournament in the world, he showed how good he is and how important he was for the team."

Oliver Holt @OllieHolt22 The anatomy of the 2022 World Cup's greatest goal, as told by its architect. Exclusive interview here with Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister, who is as classy off the pitch as he is on it. dailymail.co.uk/sport/football… The anatomy of the 2022 World Cup's greatest goal, as told by its architect. Exclusive interview here with Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister, who is as classy off the pitch as he is on it. dailymail.co.uk/sport/football…

Mac Allister also pointed out how thankful the Argentinians are to Lionel Messi for helping them win the World Cup. He added:

"In Argentina, we were really grateful for him and proud of him because we know that we are World Cup champions because of him."

Could Lionel Messi move to the Premier League?

Messi has been linked with a move to the Premier League at various points in his career. Manchester City have often been noted as a potential destination for him should he decide to move to England.

However, it is unlikely that the forward will join a Premier League club at this stage in his career. Although his contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, a move to England does not appear to be on the cards.

Les Parisiens are determined to convince Lionel Messi to commit his future to them beyond the summer. Meanwhile, he continues to be linked with a return to Barcelona.

Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami are keen to acquire his services, while Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal are also interested.

