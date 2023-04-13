“Would be a weak part”, “Isn’t the quality that is going to get you over the line” – Agbonlahor criticises Arsenal duo 

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rob Holding are the two weak links for Arsenal.

The Gunners currently sit atop the Premier League table with 73 points from 30 matches. They were held to a 2-2 draw in their most recent game against Liverpool at Anfield on April 9.

Holding conceded a penalty in the game, which Mohamed Salah missed. Zinchenko, meanwhile, was nutmegged by Trent Alexandr-Arnold leading up to Roberto Firmino's 87th-minute equalizer.

Speaking about the duo, Agbonlahor said (via HITC):

“You look at Arsenal’s defence (compared to Man City’s), Then, Saliba is out, so Holding isn’t the quality that is going to get you over the line.”

Zinchenko joined the Gunners from Manchester City last summer. Since his move, the Ukrainian has made 29 appearances for Mikel Arteta's team across competitions. He has established himself as the first-choice left-back over Kieran Tierney.

Holding, meanwhile, has been used at the heart of the defense in the injured William Saliba's absence. The Frenchman suffered an injury during the UEFA Europa League second-leg clash against Sporting CP and has been out of action since.

Holding has made 20 appearances for Arsenal so far this season, helping them keep seven clean sheets.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka spoke about the draw against Liverpool

Arsenal still have a six-point lead over Manchester City, having played one game more than the Cityzens, despite the draw against Liverpool. However, winger Bukayo Saka claimed that the Gunners were disappointed with the result at Anfield.

Speaking to the club's official media, the young English attacker said (via the Gunners' official website):

“The boys were really disappointed after the game because we all wanted to win, But we can’t change that so we have to switch the focus to Sunday against West Ham. It’s really important - we all know that - so we’ll try and be ready for the game to give our best and get the three points."

He added:

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you I’m satisfied with a point [against Liverpool]. We wanted to go there and get all three so there’s a bit of frustration inside me that we didn’t do that. It’s a stadium I’ve never won at, so I thought that it would be the best opportunity and timing to do it, but we couldn’t do it which is a shame.”

Saka has been in great form for Arsenal so far this season. He has scored 13 goals and has provided 10 assists in 40 matches across competitions this term.

Poll : 0 votes