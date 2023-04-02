"Wouldn’t be entirely surprised" - Robbie Fowler believes 2 Liverpool stars may ponder exit if the Anfield club don't qualify for UCL

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has claimed that two star players may ponder exits from Anfield if the Reds fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side were humbled by Premier League champions Manchester City 4-1 at the Etihad on Saturday, April 1.

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler has claimed that missing out on a top-four place would be a major blow to his former club in every aspect.

Fowler has claimed that it will be a huge loss for the Reds financially if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

He also claimed that the Merseyside giants could lose important players if they fail to secure Champions League qualification. Fowler wrote in his column for The Mirror:

"I don’t think I’m being dramatic if I say that should Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, then it will damage the club, both in terms of finances, and in terms of the players who may leave."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Mohamed Salah is the first Liverpool player to score in four different games against an opponent in a single campaign since Ian Rush did so in five meetings with Everton in 1986-87. Foe. 4 - Mohamed Salah is the first Liverpool player to score in four different games against an opponent in a single campaign since Ian Rush did so in five meetings with Everton in 1986-87. Foe. https://t.co/eVOCVERJpn

The former England striker has insisted that the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk could leave the Merseyside giants.

Fowler has claimed that Salah and Van Dijk are unlikely to waste a season without Champions League football at their age. He added:

"I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if the likes of Salah and van Dijk thought they need to be playing in the elite European competition at their age, and can’t waste a single season out of it. I’m not saying they’d want to go, but it will be a question they may ask themselves."

Liverpool find themselves eighth in the table following their loss against Manchester City and trail fourth-placed Spurs by seven points.

Jurgen Klopp's side face an uphill task to qualify for Champions League football from such a position.

Jurgen Klopp makes honest admission as Liverpool suffer 4-1 loss at Etihad

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made an honest admission following his side's 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad on April 1.

Following the game, Klopp admitted that he failed to see anything positive for his side. As quoted by Express Sport, he said:

"These kind of things cannot happen. But they happened and after that... wow! We just had to follow as they did whatever they wanted. We were lucky they weren't in a greedy mood."

Mod @CFCMod_ This Van Dijk fall off is monumental, we were seeing comparisons to Terry and Vidic I promise I’ll never forget or forgive them for it This Van Dijk fall off is monumental, we were seeing comparisons to Terry and Vidic I promise I’ll never forget or forgive them for it

He added:

"About from that, there is nothing good to say about this game. This is a game we have to use unfortunately and make clear which things cannot happen."

Following their defeat against Manchester City, things have gone from bad to worse for the Reds with their Champions League hopes up in the air.

