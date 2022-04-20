"Wouldn’t surprise me too much" - Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus says he can see Barcelona target leaving the club

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus can see Robert Lewandowski leaving the Bundesliga giants for Barcelona this summer.

Lewandowski's future at the Allianz Arena is under intense speculation, with talks between the club and the player reaching an impasse.

The Blaugrana are reportedly interested in luring the striker to Camp Nou. According to Sport, the La Liga side are willing to offer the Poland international a three-year contract.

Matthaus told Sky Germany (via BavarianFootballWorks):

“I still don’t want to imagine Robert Lewandowski wearing a different shirt, but that wouldn’t surprise me too much. If Barcelona offer him the three years he wants and the clubs agree on a fee that satisfies FC Bayern, then I could understand all parties."

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is targeting a striker this summer, having previously tracked Erling Haaland. However, the Borussia Dortmund striker looks likely to move to Manchester City.

Sadly, the Catalan giants lost Sergio Aguero to retirement last year due to heart complications. Their only proven center-forward is currently Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Matthaus continued:

“Xavi wants a striker as soon as possible. Bayern could possibly use a big transfer fee and in the end, Robert would fulfill his wish of playing in Spain and enjoy another nice life experience. Barcelona may not be above Bayern, but playing in front of 100,000 spectators and experiencing yet another big club might also be an understandable target.”

Matthaus then explained why he wants Lewandowski to remain at Bayern Munich and continue his hugely successful goalscoring exploits:

“I hope he won’t leave because he is still the best striker around. But I’m not ruling it out anymore. If the club and the player do not agree on a move or on a contract extension, I am 100% sure that Robert will still score over 30 goals for Bayern next season. You just have to look back at how he delivered at BVB during his last season there, even though they didn’t let him go.”

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Lothar Matthäus: "I still don't want to imagine Robert Lewandowski wearing a different shirt, but that wouldn't surprise me too much. If Barcelona offer him the three years he wants and the clubs agree on a fee that satisfies FC Bayern, then I could understand all parties" [Sky] Lothar Matthäus: "I still don't want to imagine Robert Lewandowski wearing a different shirt, but that wouldn't surprise me too much. If Barcelona offer him the three years he wants and the clubs agree on a fee that satisfies FC Bayern, then I could understand all parties" [Sky] https://t.co/zKgdSOT8Hb

Barcelona's interest in Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is no surprise

Robert Lewandowski has been destroying defenses all season

Robert Lewandowski has been in prolific form for Bayern Munich this season.

The veteran forward has scored a remarkable 47 goals and contributed six assists in 42 appearances for the club across all competitions.

He currently sits atop the UEFA Champions League goalscoring charts with 13 goals.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Bayern @kerry_hau



"Unhappy? Show me a player who is unhappy and still scores 30 to 40 goals a season!". Bayern director Kahn tells @sport1: "Lewandowski has a contract with us. We're currently in contact with him and we want him to stay at Bayern for as long as possible"."Unhappy? Show me a player who is unhappy and still scores 30 to 40 goals a season!". Bayern director Kahn tells @sport1: "Lewandowski has a contract with us. We're currently in contact with him and we want him to stay at Bayern for as long as possible". 🔴 #Bayern @kerry_hau "Unhappy? Show me a player who is unhappy and still scores 30 to 40 goals a season!". https://t.co/yVZTz7PxbL

His constant threat in front of goal has wreaked havoc on opposing defenses this season.

Barcelona would do well in bringing such a proven goalscorer to Catalonia, especially to work with their younger talent.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh