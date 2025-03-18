“Wow, what is he talking about?” - Paul Merson says he feels ‘flabbergasted’ by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s claim about Chelsea

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's recent claim that Chelsea are the best-attacking team in the Premier League has left Paul Merson in disbelief. The pundit insists that the Blues can only play well when Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer are on the pitch.

Ad

Enzo Maresca's side suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Gunners at the Emirates last weekend, with Mikel Merino scoring the match-winner for Arsenal in the first half.

Palmer and Jackson were big misses for the Blues. The England international endured a muscular problem during his side's training session ahead of the Arsenal fixture, while Jackson has been sidelined since last month due to a hamstring injury.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Arteta made a bold claim about his opponents, stating that Chelsea are the best-attacking team in the English top flight.

Ad

Trending

However, Merson has vehemently disagreed with the Spaniard's comments. He said on Sky Sports (via The Mirror):

"I don't know what I'm missing. When Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer are playing, they're a good team. They bring the best out of each other. Palmer's a better player when Jackson's playing and Jackson's a better player when Palmer's playing. That is fact. But I'm flabbergasted by that quote. I honestly don't get that."

Ad

"There will be a lot of Chelsea fans reading that thinking, 'Wow, what is he talking about?' Is Arteta saying that because Chelsea have spent £1.6 billion yet haven't got a forward and can't score a goal and fans are moaning at him because Arsenal don't have a forward?"

"Unless Cole Palmer plays, I don't think Chelsea score goals. Everybody can be an attacking and free-flowing team but you've got to get it right at both ends. They've scored 53 goals and let in 37," he added.

Ad

The Blues are fourth in the Premier League table while Arsenal sit 12 points off the top of the league in second.

"They've bought enough players" - Paul Merson further criticizes Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's claim about Chelsea

Merson went on to question Arteta's claims about the Blues' attacking prowess, highlighting the depth of their attack and the amount they've spent in recent years.

Ad

The west Londoners have spent well in excess of a whopping £1 billion since Todd Boehly and a consortium of investors took over the club in 2022.

Merson said (via the aforementioned outlet):

"They bought enough players and they've got others out on loan. They didn't have to send them out. Moaning about injuries but they've got players out on loan who would play in the first team."

Ad

He added, pointing out the fact that the Blues managed only one goal in their 1-0 win over 19th-placed Leicester City earlier this month.

"Chelsea are the best attacking team? They scored one goal against Leicester to win 1-0. Leicester, in their previous 20 matches, had only failed once to let in two or more goals in a Premier League game. I'm not buying into that one. I'm not buying in," Merson concluded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback