"Write Manchester United off", "Liverpool are in a better place than Arsenal" - Ex-Reds star makes bold claim on Premier League title race

Former Liverpool forward Jermaine Pennant has backed the Reds to challenge for the Premier League title this season while predicting a dim year for Manchester United.

The Englishman believes the Merseyside outfit are in a better position than Arsenal to provide stern competition to Manchester City. He said on Kick Off (as quoted by talkSPORT):

"Minimum [expectation] is top four. The way we have started so far is ten times better than how Liverpool started last season. They look solid. Little bit worried about the defence but going forward, they look strong. The midfield is a really good midfield now. Young, energetic, [Dominik] Szoboszlai looks very good."

Mohamed Salah was touted with an exit from Anfield this summer. The Egyptian attacker attracted interest from the Middle East, with Al Ittihad making a world-record bid of £215 million to sign Salah.

However, the former Chelsea winger decided to remain with Jurgen Klopp's side. Pennant touched on this and added:

"Keeping Mo [Salah] is not only going to be good for Liverpool but good for everything to do with Liverpool. The players will see Mo there, they know what he will give you. Goals, assists... and with him staying there, they should now be looking to challenge Manchester City like they have for the last five years, bar last season."

Comparing the Reds and Arsenal, Pennant continued:

"At the moment, I'd say Liverpool are in a better place than Arsenal. I'll say in the games so far, they have played a lot better than Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is still tweaking... he is trying to fit people into the team."

Pennant then stated that Manchester United will have a poor campaign this term and concluded:

"Write Manchester United off, because they are all over the shop. I think if Liverpool played Arsenal, Liverpool are the better team and would be favorites going into that game."

After four games, the Reds are currently third in the table with 10 points. The Gunners have picked the same number of points but are in fifth due to a lower goal difference while United are 11th in the table with six points.

Andy Cole makes top four prediction involving Manchester United and Liverpool

Manchester United icon Andy Cole has backed one of the Red Devils and Jurgen Klopp's side to finish in the top four this season. The Englishman also backed Manchester City to retain the Premier League title this term, while predicting Arsenal to finish runners-up once again.

Cole told Betfred:

“Being honest, I can’t look past Manchester City winning the title this season. I’ll say Arsenal second and either of Manchester United and Liverpool to finish third and fourth. I believe Chelsea will finish fifth and Tottenham will finish sixth.”

Cole then backed Newcastle United to have a great campaign this season. The Englishman believes the Magpies will perform very well under Eddie Howe this term, after securing a top-four finish last season.

The former Manchester United star added:

“This season is a massive season for Newcastle United. If you listen to Eddie Howe, I believe the team are further along in their project as they would have expected to have been at this point and it will be really interesting to see how they do with an increased fixture list."

Newcastle, however, have not had a good start to the 2023/24 season. The Magpies have suffered three losses in their first four Premier League encounters this term and are in 14th place with three points.