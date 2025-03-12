"Wrong in so many different ways" - Manchester United legend slams 'lazy' Virgil van Dijk after Liverpool lose to PSG

Wayne Rooney slammed Virgil van Dijk for his role in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) goal against Liverpool in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 game. The Manchester United legend believes the Reds captain was late to react and should have been done better to prevent the goal.

Ad

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video Sport, Rooney pointed out that Van Dijk left a massive gap, which led to the miscommunication between Konate and Alisson. Ousmane Dembele scored the goal which leveled things on aggregate and ultimately led to the Reds' loss. He said (via Metro):

"This goal from Liverpool’s point of view is wrong in so many different ways. They are trying to press the ball and Van Dijk gets lazy. If you keep your eyes on van Dijk here, he is walking. He leaves a massive gap for Dembele. All he has to do is come across to Dembele because there is no other pass for Paris to get out but he doesn’t. Now Dembele has got a lot of space. And Konate again, he doesn’t switch on, Dembele makes a good run and it’s a tap in."

Ad

Trending

Daniel Sturridge was also on Amazon Prime Video Sport and stated that Liverpool players switched off in the moment and that led to the PSG goal. He said:

"It is communication in moments like this. We talking about van Dijk, Szoboszlai and Konate. Fair play to Dembele here for following the chance and staying engaged in the moment because you can switch off in those moments but he found himself in the position. But they will be very upset in the goal."

Ad

PSG won the second leg at Anfield 1-0, taking the game into extra time and then into the penalties. Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones missed their penalties and the Ligue1 side secured a 4-2 win to seal their place in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Virgil van Dijk on Liverpool's loss to PSG

Virgil van Dijk spoke to Amazon Prime Video Sport and admitted that it was unfortunate to crash out of the Champions League. He was happy with the Reds performance and said (via LiverpoolFC.com):

Ad

“It was a very intense, great game of football. I think obviously it was a totally different Liverpool than what we showed in Paris, but unfortunately we are out on penalties and that’s the reality. I think in the first half we created dangerous moments [as well as the second half] and obviously you know that they have the quality to create them as well. Eventually it comes down to penalties and unfortunately we lost."

The Reds are still leading the Premier League table but have to focus on the Carabao Cup for the time being. They face Newcastle United in the final on Sunday, March 16, at Wembley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback