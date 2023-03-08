"Wtf is this", "Send him to Arsenal right now" - Chelsea fans slam 'clown' Graham Potter for benching 22-year-old star for UCL game against Dortmund

Some Chelsea fans are flabbergasted with Mykhaylo Mudryk's exclusion from the starting lineup against Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash. The Blues welcome the German side at Stamford Bridge on March 7.

The Blues lost the first leg at Signal Iduna Park by a scoreline of 1-0 with Karim Adeyemi scoring the solitary goal.

Mudryk, meanwhile, arrived at the club from Shakhtar Donetsk for a whopping €100 million in January. Despite being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, the Ukrainian winger became a Blue as Todd Boehly agreed to match Shakhtar's asking price.

Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the winger has made six appearances but is yet to score a goal or register an assist. He has now been benched for Chelsea's clash against Dortmund.

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal against the German side. Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, and Ben Chilwell are the five defenders. Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic are in midfield. Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, and Joao Felix are in the attack.

Some fans, however, are fuming to not see Mudryk in the starting XI. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Wtf is this. Why won’t you play Mudryk. How is cucurella and chilwell playkng at the same time."

Another opined that the Ukrainian should be sent to Arsenal immediately. He wrote:

"What did Mudryk do to deserve this prison. Send him to Arsenal right now."

Here are some of the reactions from Chelsea fans on Twitter after Mudryk was not named in the starting XI to face Dortmund:

Chelsea manager Graham Potter called for supporters to be at their best against Dortmund

The game against Dortmund is a must-win for Chelsea. Ahead of the match, Potter urged the Stamford Bridge faithful to be loud and help the team push overturn the deficit.

He said (via the Blues' official website):

"Stamford Bridge is going to be rocking, It was a special occasion in Dortmund, and I’m sure it will be the same at Stamford Bridge. It’s an exciting game, a chance to go through to the last eight of the Champions League, so a special night at Stamford Bridge. In the Champions League away from home it’s tough. We want to make sure it’s tough for Dortmund and we need our supporters for that."

Chelsea come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League.

