WWE legend John Cena shares cryptic Instagram post involving 25-year-old Chelsea star after Blues’ defeat to Brentford 

WWE superstar John Cena recently took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post after Brentford defeated Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 28.

The former WWE Champion is known for uploading random images without any explanation on his Instagram account. From the Looney Toons to Leonardo DiCaprio, Cena has more than 3,400 posts on his social media account without any description. John Cena's Instagram bio reads:

"Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interception. Enjoy."

On October 28, the 46-year-old wrestler did something similar when he uploaded the picture of Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella. However, the world of football has surely connected the picture to the current scenario of the Blues. As soon as the post was uploaded, football enthusiasts stormed into the comments section with jokes about the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Marc Cucurella started the match for the Blues and was substituted in the 81st minute as Deivid Washington was brought into the game. He had a passing accuracy of 94% and won five out of the seven duals.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea suffered a baffling 2-0 home defeat against Thomas Frank's Brentford on Saturday afternoon. The second-half goals from Ethan Pinnock (58') and Bryan Mbeumo (90+6') helped the Bees record their third win of the season and overtake the Blues in the Premier League points table.

Mauricio Pochettino addresses Chelsea's defeat against Brentford

After the Blues lost against Brentford on Saturday, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said that he is not happy with the result. He also affirmed that the outcome of the game has left the players dissatisfied.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss acknowledged that the Stamford Bridge outfit needs to be more consistent. Pochettino added that Chelsea should change their dynamic and reconsider a few playing decisions. Pochettino told TNT Sports:

"I am not happy. The players and the club also aren't. It's a long time that we need to be more consistent here. We feel that we need to change that dynamic."

After the loss, the Blues are currently on the 11th spot in the Premier League table with 12 points in ten games. After their EFL Cup fixture against the Blackburn Rovers on Thursday, November 2, Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, November 7.