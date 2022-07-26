Xavi breaks silence on Barcelona signing Lionel Messi in 2023

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez discussed the prospect of the Catalan club signing Lionel Messi, with the Blaugrana linked once more to their greatest ever player.

In an interview (via Fabrizio Romano), the former Barcelona midfielder responded to a question concerning the possibility of re-signing Messi, saying:

"Makes no sense to speak about Leo Messi's comeback at Barcelona right now, he's under contract with PSG so it's impossible. We'll see in the future."

"Laporta had already said he hoped it was not yet the end for Messi at Barca."

The Blaugrana will hope they will be able to bring back the mercurial Argentine if possible, with his departure a source of ongoing misery for the fans. However, the financial issues that led to Lionel Messi's departure are yet to be fully resolved. Therefore, it remains to be seen how the Catalans will fund the move.

Barcelona have received some funds for this transfer window following the activation of their financial levers. The Catalans have sold 25 percent of their TV rights to US-based fund Sixth Street for the next 25 years. The move will reportedly lead to a total capital gain of €400 million. They have also signed a €280 million deal with Spotify that will see the popular streaming platform become the club's main partner for the next three years.

Whether the financial boost will be enough to restore the club to its place at the top of European football is yet to be seen. However, it could arguably provide the club with a chance to re-sign the player they love the most.

Barcelona president Laporta will do everything possible to sign Lionel Messi: Reports

According to Sport, the Blaugrana have every intention of re-signing Lionel Messi, who left Camp Nou last year after the club failed to renew his contract. At the time, Barca were in financial doldrums, and while these still remain, the president is reportedly prepared to get the legendary player back.

Joan Laporta told us he still wants to bring Messi back to Barcelona

The report states that Laporta is already using his contacts to set up meetings with Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge, regarding the possibility of a return to Barcelona. The biggest argument he will have for the star will be a sentimental one, as Messi enjoyed the best years of his career at Camp Nou.

Barca are also prepared to chase the Champions League trophy this season, and a successful run in the competition could pique Messi's interest. The Argentine is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and has the option of extending by another year. However, neither the club nor the player have made any statements regarding a renewal.

Laporta and the Barca hierarchy, however, believe the star's heart is in Catalonia.

The Argentine icon has represented the Catalans in 776 matches across all competitions, scoring a record 670 goals and providing 302 assists.

