Barcelona fans are not pleased with Xavi Hernandez's decision to include Sergi Roberto in the starting lineup to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Blaugrana are hoping to secure a seat in the next round of the Europa League, and they will need to beat the Red Devils to do so. However, the Blaugranes are unhappy that they will have to play with Sergi Roberto, who has failed to reach expectations during his spell at the Camp Nou.

Notably, he scored a goal and provided an assist in their last game against Cadiz, but this has done little to cement his place in the hearts of the fans. They took to Twitter to slam Xavi Hernandez for placing him in the starting lineup with tweets like these:

Jεnny @GreekCule Sergi Roberto still starting european KO games for FC Barcelona in 2023 is definitely part of a social experiment. Sergi Roberto still starting european KO games for FC Barcelona in 2023 is definitely part of a social experiment.

` @a3avd_ im getting nightmares just thinking about it Roberto against casemiroim getting nightmares just thinking about it Roberto against casemiro😭😭😭😭😭 im getting nightmares just thinking about it

𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐣𝐨 @CaptainAraujo @barcacentre Roberto to ferran. This is the only error I see there @barcacentre Roberto to ferran. This is the only error I see there

WE SHOULD DO EVERYTHING WE CAN TO AVOID PLAYONG HIM @FCbest2 There are better options than Roberto , just need to change the formationWE SHOULD DO EVERYTHING WE CAN TO AVOID PLAYONG HIM @FCbest2 There are better options than Roberto , just need to change the formationWE SHOULD DO EVERYTHING WE CAN TO AVOID PLAYONG HIM

Manchester United invite Barcelona to Old Trafford

Manchester United and Barcelona will once again lock horns in the Europa League knockout round playoff tie at Old Trafford on Thursday night. After a pulsating 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last week, both teams will be looking to book their place in the next round in what promises to be an enthralling encounter.

Despite falling behind early on in the first leg, the Red Devils, powered by the unstoppable Marcus Rashford, fought back and leveled the scores before a Jules Kounde own goal gave them the lead. But the Blaugrana showed their quality and managed to salvage a draw with a late goal from Raphinha.

Under the tutelage of the legendary Xavi, Barcelona have been in fine form this season and currently sit eight points clear at the top of La Liga. They extended their unbeaten run to 18 matches with a comfortable 2-0 win over Cadiz last weekend.

The Catalan giants have also won their last 11 away games in all competitions. However, they have tasted defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the Champions League this season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will be looking to end their recent hoodoo against Barcelona, having failed to beat them in their last five meetings. But with both teams in red-hot form and determined to progress in the competition, it promises to be an impressive showing.

