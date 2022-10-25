Xavi confirms 2 Barcelona stars will miss crucial UCL clash against Bayern Munich due to injury

Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that both Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto will miss Barcelona's upcoming Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich on 26 October.

The Blaugrana will be desperate for a victory to keep their slim European hopes alive although their recent record against the Bavarians is poor. The Catalans have lost their last four clashes against Bayern.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz 🎙️ Xavi Hernandez on the feeling before the Bayern game.



🗣️ "There is a little hope but we see it as complicated because we do not depend on ourselves." 🎙️ Xavi Hernandez on the feeling before the Bayern game.🗣️ "There is a little hope but we see it as complicated because we do not depend on ourselves." https://t.co/Thx3lc7ksM

Ahead of the game, Xavi was asked about Christensen's fitness, with the defender making just six Barcelona appearances since his summer move from Chelsea.

The Dane recently suffered a sprained ankle but Xavi appeared positive about getting him back in the squad soon. The 42-year-old boss told his pre-match press conference (as quoted by Barca Universal):

“He’s not fit yet, we’ll try to get him ready for next week. He’s fine and doing a great job. We will try to have him fit by the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Xavi appeared less confident about seeing Sergi Roberto return to action soon after he was substituted during their win over Athletic Bilbao. The Barcelona manager stated on the right-back's status:

“Roberto’s injury is sensitive, he was in a good moment, and I am very confident in his abilities. In principle, [Hector] Bellerin is ready for this position at right-back, but also have other options.”

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona LATEST NEWS | Sergi Roberto has a dislocated left shoulder. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. LATEST NEWS | Sergi Roberto has a dislocated left shoulder. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. https://t.co/ZykHlp92Qc

Pedri defends Xavi Hernandez following recent criticism of Barcelona manager

Despite Barca's decent start in La Liga, they are three points behind Real Madrid and could soon be eliminated from the Champions League. The Catalonian giants spent plenty of money in the summer and some are beginning to question Xavi's managerial techniques.

Midfielder Pedri has defended his manager, as the 19-year-old told a press conference (per 90min):

"I think that being Barça and playing the way we were playing, it's normal that expectations were high. Being a club like Barcelona, you have to choose to win everything and go for all the games and rivals."

"And that is what they wanted to do. But it didn't happen. Now, we have to continue in La Liga, there is still a lot of competition left."

Pedri continued:

"Whenever there are bad results almost everyone is criticized. I think it's difficult to be Barcelona coach, but I think the coach is doing a very good job."

"He has helped us young people a lot, he knows what it is to be a footballer because he has lived it. It is very nice to see how he helps us. He gives us advice. Hopefully, he can be with us and win big things and titles."

barcacentre @barcacentre Xavi Hernández: "I expect a very intense opponent in Bayern, very physical, very well worked. We consider them as one of the best teams in the world. Regardless of what happens in Milan, we must show that we are at a good level, with our gameplay and with victory." #fcblive 🎙️ Xavi Hernández: "I expect a very intense opponent in Bayern, very physical, very well worked. We consider them as one of the best teams in the world. Regardless of what happens in Milan, we must show that we are at a good level, with our gameplay and with victory." #fcblive 🎙️ https://t.co/mp3bHPZeA0

