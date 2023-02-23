Xavi considering new attacking position for 33-year-old Barcelona star during Europa League second leg clash with Manchester United: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi is considering using Jordi Alba as a left winger in his side's Europa League clash with Manchester United on Thursday (February 23). The two sides are tied 2-2 heading into the second leg at Old Trafford.

The Blaugrana started Gavi on the left flank against the Red Devils in the first leg. However, the Spaniard picked up a yellow card, meaning he is now suspended for the Old Trafford encounter.

Many would have suggested that Ansu Fati would be in line to take up the left winger's role against Manchester United on Thursday. However, Xavi has been tinkering with the idea of playing veteran full-back Alba in the role, per Spanish journalist Fernando Polo.

Alba was impressive in the first leg, winning three ground duels and having one shot on target. His crossing abilities could be the key to Robert Lewandowski unlocking United's defense. He has provided six assists in 21 games across competitions this season.

Xavi would then be expected to select Alejandro Bale at left-back, with Alba moving to left-wing. The Spanish youngster came on in the 67th minute of the 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp.

Whoever plays on Barcelona's left-wing will be up against either Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The duo have been sharing the right-back berth for Manchester United since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United's Erik ten Hag wants to see his team's best performance of the season against Barcelona

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will have to be at their best.

Manchester United have been impressive under Ten Hag this season. They sit third in the Premier League, trailing leaders Arsenal by five points. The Red Devils are also in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday (February 26), facing Newcastle United at Wembley.

Ten Hag's side earned plaudits for their positive performance against Barcelona in the first leg. They took the game to the Catalan giants at the Nou Camp, with Marcus Rashford excelling.

The Dutch coach has tasked his troops with putting out their best performance of the season against Barca on Thursday. He spoke to reporters ahead of the clash (via BBC Sport):

"When you face such big teams as Barcelona you have to play your best, otherwise you don't have a chance."

The Red Devils have lost just one game since the FIFA World Cup and that was to league leaders Arsenal. They beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Manchester derby in January and are eyeing a first major trophy since 2017.

