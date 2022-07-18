Xavi, Gerrard, Lampard and more: Ex-Chelsea and Barcelona man Bolo Zenden picks all-time XI of his greatest teammates

Former Barcelona, Chelsea, and Liverpool midfielder Bolo Zenden has picked a stunning lineup of his best-ever teammates for his all-time XI.

The retired Dutch international began his career at PSV Eindhoven before earning a move to the Camp Nou in 1998, where he spent three seasons. Zenden then spent another two years at Chelsea, which preceded two-year stints at Premier League sides Middlesbrough and Liverpool.

When asked by FourFourTwo for Zenden's all-time best XI, the 45-year-old's team was predominantly filled with Barcelona players, with six of his side having previously been the Dutchman's teammates at the Camp Nou.

FourFourTwo @FourFourTwo



trib.al/51lVfVJ Bolo Zenden has picked a storming XI of his favourite teammates – but forgotten that full-backs exist Bolo Zenden has picked a storming XI of his favourite teammates – but forgotten that full-backs exist 😅trib.al/51lVfVJ

Zenden selected a daunting front three consisting of Blaugrana legends, including Ronaldo, Rivaldo, and Luis Figo, as well as iconic midfielder Xavi.

The former midfielder also picked Phillip Cocu and defender Michael Reiziger, who he played alongside in Catalonia and at PSV.

Elsewhere in the side, Zenden included Chelsea defenders John Terry and Marcel Desailly alongside attacking midfielder Frank Lampard. The former pro added Liverpool duo Steven Gerrard and goalkeeper Pepe Reina to complete his all-star lineup.

Boss Liverpool Goals @BossLFCgoals



and Bolo Zenden both made their On this day in 2005, Liverpool beat TNS 3-0 in the Champions League 1st round, 1st leg qualifier thanks to a boss Steven Gerrard hat-trick. @PReina25 and Bolo Zenden both made their #LFC debuts. On this day in 2005, Liverpool beat TNS 3-0 in the Champions League 1st round, 1st leg qualifier thanks to a boss Steven Gerrard hat-trick.@PReina25 and Bolo Zenden both made their #LFC debuts. 🔴 https://t.co/cWfg9DORDX

Former Barcelona midfielder Bolo Zenden explains choices for best XI

Zenden was later asked to explain his choice in more depth by the website, and on the two-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, he stated:

“I got to know him when he came to PSV as a 17-year-old. He had recently won the 1994 World Cup and was already phenomenal. We both stayed in the same apartment complex, with me in a small apartment and him up in the penthouse!"

Zenden added:

"I took him to my birthplace of Maastricht one time, where the best yearly carnival in the Netherlands is celebrated. He wore a clown outfit and a wig, and I painted his face, but people still recognised him. His smile, with that typical gap between his front teeth, revealed his true identity.”

Football Remind @FootballRemind



What a trio!! Rivaldo, Romario and Ronaldo training with BrazilWhat a trio!! Rivaldo, Romario and Ronaldo training with Brazil What a trio!! 🇧🇷😃 https://t.co/q4sPskj4Gr

Meanwhile, the Dutchman also heaped praise on now Barcelona manager Xavi, as he stated:

“I always saw him as the natural successor to Pep Guardiola, in the No.4 position within Barça’s system. He was a good person with a lot of humour, read the game like no other and was calm under pressure. Xavi was the perfect player for switching between defence and attack.”

The former midfielder selected Louis van Gaal as his greatest-ever manager by explaining:

“Louis really wanted to get to know you as both a player and a person. In terms of training and how he prepared his teams, he was unmatched. Nothing ever happened that he didn’t predict.”

