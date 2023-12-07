Xavi or Iniesta? Barcelona star Pedri picks his favorite between the 2 Barca legends

Barcelona midfielder Pedri picked Andrés Iniesta when he was asked to choose between Xavi Hernandez and the former Vissel Kobe star.

The social media accounts of ESPN UK recently uploaded a video clip with Pedri. In the video, the Spanish midfielder played a rapid-fire game, where he had to make choices between Barcelona legends. The game started with Pedri choosing Ronaldinho over Ronaldo Nazario.

The 21-year-old later chose Johan Cruyff over Diego Maradona and Gerard Pique over Carlos Puyol. The Barcelona star then backed Andrés Iniesta over his current manager, Xavi Hernandez.

As the rapid-fire continued, Pedri chose Pedro over David Villa, Luis Suarez over Samuel Eto'o, Neymar over Brazilian legend Rivaldo. Moreover, the Blaugrana star selected former teammate Sergio Busquets ahead of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish midfielder has only made eight appearances for Barca this season, grabbing one goal and one assist. He missed the team's matches in September and October due to a hamstring injury.

During Barcelona's last match, which they played against Atletico Madrid on December 3 (Sunday), Pedri teamed up with Ilkay Gundogan and Frenkie de Jong in midfield. Xavi's team won the match 1-0, thanks to Joao Felix's strike in the 28th minute. Pedri's pass in the buildup to the goal was crucial in setting up the chance for the Portuguese forward.

Barcelona forward could leave the club in January: Reports

Former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres has been linked to a move away from Barcelona in the upcoming January transfer window. According to a report by Diario AS, the Spanish forward is no longer ruling out the possibility of leaving Barcelona.

Torres is reportedly unhappy with the amount of game time he's receiving at the club and feels unsupported by Xavi. Moreover, he believes that the arrival of Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense will further hinder his game-time.

Torres has already struggled for starts this season at Barcelona, falling behind Joao Felix, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski in the pecking order. The former Manchester City attacker has started only nine games for Barcelona this season.

The 23-year-old joined Barcelona in January 2022 from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for a reported transfer fee of £46.3m (€55m) with add-ons of £8.4m (€10m). Since then, he has made 90 appearances for the Blaugrana and bagged 19 goals and 11 assists.