Xavi provides clear answer when asked if PSG superstar Neymar could rejoin Barcelona this summer

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has opened up on the prospect of Neymar rejoining the Blaugrana from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Neymar left Barca in 2017 in a world-record €222 million deal to join the French giants PSG. Recently, he has been strongly linked with a return to Camp Nou.

Xavi, who shared the pitch 69 times with Neymar over two seasons, has quashed all talk of his return. As revealed by Fabrizio Romano (via @JijantesFC), the Barcelona boss has claimed that while Neymar remains his friend, they have different priorities.

Xavi Said:

“I really like Ney as a friend, but we have different priorities."

Neymar's future at PSG seems to be up in the air and it is understood that the Ligue 1 giants are looking to offload him this summer. The Parisians have already seen Lionel Messi depart the club, with the Argentine maestro joining MLS franchise Inter Miami.

Messi was reportedly the primary target of Barcelona this summer but the Catalan giants now have to reconsider their plans after missing out on re-signing the club legend. As per recent reports, Neymar has offered himself to the Blaugrana but Xavi's revelation puts an end to that.

Neymar was expected to be the face of PSG's project when he joined them. However, things have not always been smooth sailing for him in the French capital. The 31-year-old has won 13 trophies during his time at PSG, including five Ligue 1 titles. He has scored 118 goals and provided 73 assists in 173 games for the French giants.

However, the former Barcelona star has missed as many as 119 games due to injuries during his time at the Parc des Princes, something that has frustrated the club's hierarchy.

Neymar Jr sends parting message to Lionel Messi as he leaves PSG to join Inter Miami

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr. sent a heartfelt message to his friend Lionel Messi after the Argentine superstar left the French shores to join Inter Miami.

Neymar, who shared the pitch with Messi at both Barcelona and PSG, expressed his pleasure at having had the chance to pair up with the Argentine for two more years. He wrote on Twitter:

"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you [heart emoji] #leomessi"

Messi and Neymar's friendship goes back to their Barcelona days when the two South American stars first paired up in 2013 following the Brazilian's transfer from Santos.

Along with another South American superstar Luis Suarez, they formed one of the deadliest attacking trios in football history. They played 450 games together across all competitions from the 2014-15 season to the 2016-17 campaign. They scored an unbelievable 364 goals, averaging 0.81 goals per game, and also registered 173 assists.

