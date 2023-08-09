Xavi provides interesting response when asked if Barcelona could re-sign PSG superstar Neymar

Barcelona manager Xavi has not ruled out the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar.

The manager was asked about a potential move for their former player after the Blaugrana's 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season friendly. Addressing the question, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

"Neymar? I can’t say anything, he is on another team. But the transfer window is open until the end of the month, I can’t say anything.”

L'Equipe have claimed that the 31-year-old attacker has informed PSG of his wish to join Barcelona. However, the Spanish giants could face competition from Chelsea and Saudi Pro League clubs, who are interested in acquiring the player's services as well(via Metro).

Neymar made 186 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 105 goals and providing 76 assists before completing a move to PSG for a reported fee of €222 million in 2017.

Since his move to the Ligue 1 club, the Brazilian has made 173 appearances across all competitions. He has scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists while winning the Ligue 1 five times, among other major honors.

Chelsea to drop out of race with Barcelona for PSG star Neymar - Reports

Neymar and Mauricio Pochettino (via Getty Images)

The Guardian reported on Monday (August 7) that Chelsea would not consider a move for PSG's Neymar. The report comes amid rumors linking the Premier League outfit with a move for the Brazil international.

RMC Sport, on the other hand, reported on the same day that Chelsea remained in talks with the representatives of the player.

ESPN suggest that a move for the PSG star would cost over €60 million for any suitor. The same reports say that the Ligue 1 club are willing to offer an initial loan deal before selling the player permanently.

As far as Neymar is concerned, a return to his former club Barcelona would be ideal (via ESPN).