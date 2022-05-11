Xavi provides update on Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo after nasty incident in Celta Vigo win

Barcelona manager Xavi has offered a positive update on Ronald Araujo after the defender went off in an ambulance during their La Liga clash with Celta Vigo.

The Catalans beat their Galician rivals 3-1 at the Camp Nou on Tuesday but it was a pyrrhic victory for them. Centre-back Araujo suffered a concussion following a nasty clash of heads with Gavi.

The Uruguayan went down soon after with the medical team coming on quickly. Minutes later, an ambulance was brought onto the pitch to take Araujo off.

The Uruguayan's condition appeared serious but Xavi has now allayed fears by offering some reassurance in his post-match comments. Speaking to Movistar Futbol (via AFP journalist Tom Allnutt), he said:

"The doctor said he's conscious and out of danger, that we shouldn't worry. He will spend the night in hospital as a precaution, nothing more."

Barcelona were already leading 3-1 around the hour mark when the incident happened. Araujo leapt to head the ball away with Gavi also throwing himself in the air, which resulted in an ugly collision of the heads. Clement Lenglet then came on to replace Araujo.

It's hard to see the 23-year-old returning to action for their next match, against Getafe on Sunday. Xavi will be wary of throwing the defender back into the mix immediately and might rest him ahead of Barcelona's final game of the season on May 22.

Barcelona manager Xai not satisfied with team's performance

Barcelona cruised to a 3-1 win on the night but Xavi insisted his team didn't play well.

A goal from Memphis Depay and a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the hosts 3-0 up by 48 minutes, before Iago Aspas pulled one back for Celta two minutes later.

Los Celestes dreamt of another 3-3 comeback, having overturned a three-goal deficit in November's reverse, but Jeison Murillo's red card in the 58th minute squished all such hopes.

Xavi said in his post-match interview (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Honestly it was not a good game, we didn’t play well. After the red card we played well, we had passion, but 11 vs 11 we suffered.

“It’s a very important win, especially when you don’t play well. At least we competed. We need to keep going, this is not the way but at least we won.”

