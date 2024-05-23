"Xavi trusted someone who betrayed Lionel Messi" - Barcelona fans react as Catalans agree deal for Xavi’s replacement

Barcelona fans have given polarizing responses to reports claiming Hansi Flick is replacing Xavi with one fan namedropping Lionel Messi. The German tactician looks set to take over from the Blaugrana icon who could be sacked once the season concludes this weekend.

Catalunya Radio (via Managing Barca) reports that Flick will become Barca's new head coach. They claim a deal is done for the former Bayern Munich boss to succeed Xavi at Camp Nou.

Xavi made a U-turn over an initial decision to leave Barcelona once the season wrapped up. He insisted his job wasn't done and looked set to resume with his boyhood club into the final year of his contract.

However, the Spanish coach's recent comments regarding the club's financial situation have infuriated the higher-ups. President Joan Laporta is said to have been disappointed with the coach's recent interview.

Laporta feels the Catalans have gone to extreme lengths to make signings during Xavi's tenure. This includes using financial levers which helped sign the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Flick is the man Laporta wants in the Camp Nou dugout next season and a verbal agreement has been struck, per Sky Sport's Florian Plettenberg. The former Germany national team manager presented Barcelona with a clear plan and convinced Laporta.

The German was a massive success during his Bayern reign, overseeing 70 wins in 86 games. He led the Bavarians to the continental treble in 2020, with seven major trophies throughout his tenure.

However, Flick struggled in charge of Germany as Die Mannschaft surprisingly crashed out in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Fans will hope to see the Bayern version of the apparent new Barcelona manager.

One fan was infuriated with Laporta when responding to the report and highlighted Lionel Messi's supposed betrayal:

"It's easier to trust the dev!l than Laporta. Xavi trusted someone who betrayed Lionel Messi."

Other fans gave similar views with one slamming Laporta for potentially firing Xavi after his U-turn:

"How do you convince your club *legend* to stay after he said he wants to leave just to fire him weeks after you convinced him to stay. Small club."

Another fan echoed those sentiments:

"Xavi wanted to leave at first but Barcelona begged him until he went angry to says thing that's not supposed to say till he got fired..."

Another fan predicted Barca's downfall:

"Now the actual downfall begins."

Some fans were upbeat in their response to Flick taking over, with one surprised the Catalans secured his services:

"How did Barca pull this off?"

Another fan hailed Flick:

"The best coach ever."

One fan was thrilled:

"Music to my ears."

Xavi pushed for Barcelona to bring Lionel Messi back last summer

Lionel Messi waved goodbye to Barcelona three years ago.

Barcelona spent the early stages of last summer's transfer window trying to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner departed in 2021 after the La Liga giants couldn't afford a new contract.

Messi, 36, became a free agent when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired. Xavi desperately wanted him to return and publicly spoke of his desire to reunite with the Blaugrana's all-time top scorer (via Sky Sports):

"I'm in no doubt that if Messi were to return, he would help us in what we are wanting to achieve with our football. I am in no doubt and I've told this to the president. He continues to be a determined footballer, he has the hunger still."

Lionel Messi turned down an emotional return after growing concerned with the club's financial situation. He instead joined MLS side Inter Miami after hearing that the Catalans would need to sell players to fund a reunion with the legendary forward.