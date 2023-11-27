Xavi urges Barcelona to sign a replacement for injured superstar in January

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez recently disclosed his ongoing dialogue with the club hierarchy regarding the acquisition of a new midfielder in January. This development has been necessitated by the severe knee injury that has sidelined Gavi for the remainder of the season, leaving a gaping void in the team's midfield.

The impact of Gavi's absence has been a matter of concern for Xavi, who has emphasized the critical need to reinforce the midfield lineup. According to Fichajes.net, there have been rumors and speculation about potential recruits, with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso being a notable contender.

Xavi revealed his need for a replacement for Gavi during a press briefing ahead of their 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend (via Fichajes.net):

"We're losing a player for the whole season, and we'll see what we can do and if we can bring someone in."

According to the same report, Deco previously acknowledged the need for a thorough assessment of the club's options. This suggests that Xavi's insistence on scouting a new midfielder is potentially part of a broader strategic plan for the transfer market.

Despite Barcelona grappling with financial constraints, Xavi will need to address the team's urgent requirements, as Gavi's injury has radically altered their transfer plans.

Barcelona's Xavi reportedly under scrutiny, Imanol Alguacil considered for managerial role

Xavi Hernandez and his squad at Barcelona have recently faced a barrage of criticism following a series of lackluster performances. These culminated in a disappointing 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, November 25.

This slump in form has inevitably led to mounting pressure on Xavi, casting a shadow over his future as manager of the team. While he publicly continues to enjoy the support of the Barcelona hierarchy, rumor has it that the club are discreetly exploring potential candidates to succeed Xavi.

Among the names being considered is Michel Sanchez of Girona and notably, Imanol Alguacil, the current manager of Real Sociedad. According to a report from SPORT (via Football Espana), Joan Laporta and Deco hold Alguacil in high esteem.

Alguacil's impressive track record, having steered Sociedad to the Champions League, has positioned him as one of La Liga's most respected managers. His contractual obligations with La Real extend until 2025, presenting a potentially favorable situation for Barca if they decide to initiate a managerial change.

However, it is believed that Alguacil's deep-rooted connection with the Basque region and his strong affinity with Real Sociedad may cause problems with prospective negotiations.