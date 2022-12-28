"Xavi wants me to stay" - Barcelona star confirms he wants to continue at Camp Nou

Barcelona star Sergi Roberto has confirmed that he wants to stay at Camp Nou beyond the summer of 2023. The Blaugrana tied the versatile Spain international down with a one-year deal after his contract expired in the summer.

The 30-year-old will be out of contract in the summer of 2023 once again but has confirmed that he wants to remain at Barcelona. The Spaniard has claimed that he and his representatives are not in talks with other clubs as of now.

Roberto has also revealed that Xavi Hernandez wants him to extend his stay at Camp Nou. He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“I really want to extend my contract with Barcelona and it’s my priority. We are not in negotiations with the club yet. Xavi has already told me that he wants me to stay and continue here.”

Sergi Roberto has become a cult hero of the Blaugrana faithful over the years for what he has achieved for the club.

He has come through the youth ranks of the Catalan giants since joining Barcelona's famous La Masia academy in 2006 from Gimnàstic. While he used to be a central midfielder by trade, Roberto has played predominantly at right-back in recent years.

The Spain international has played a total of 328 games for Barca over the years, scoring 14 goals and producing 39 assists in the process.

Roberto has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice and producing as many assists.

Barcelona ready to swap Hector Bellerin for Serie A midfielder

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who had an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign for France.

The Blaugrana are reportedly willing to offer former Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin in a swap deal to land the Frenchman. However, Juventus are not interested in the former Arsenal right-back and are looking for a cash deal.

Arsenal are also interested in the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder and could make a move in January.

Juventus are reportedly asking for a fee of £13.5 million to part ways with their star midfielder. The France international is out of contract in the summer of 2023.

Rabiot has been impressive for Max Allegri's side this season, having scored five goals and provided two assists in 16 games.

The midfielder played a key role for France as they went all the way to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. He scored one goal, made one assist and was also impressive in defense, winning 5.5 duels on an average per game.

