According to Italian publication CMW (via HITC), Barcelona are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is also being targeted by Arsenal.

The Catalan club are reportedly willing to offer former Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin in a swap deal for Rabiot, but Juventus are not interested in acquiring the 27-year-old Spaniard.

This could potentially open the door for the Gunners to sign Rabiot in the January transfer window. If Juventus are willing to sell Rabiot for cash in the winter transfer window, then Arsenal could potentially have a chance to bring him to the Emirates Stadium. The Turin-based giants are reportedly asking for a fee of £13.5 million.

While Barcelona may prefer to have a swap deal in place to secure Rabiot's signature, the Gunners may be more willing to pay up what Juve are expecting instead.

If the club can negotiate a deal to bring in Rabiot, while hoping Juventus ignore Barcelona's offer of Bellerin, it may be worthwhile for the Gunners. Rabiot's experience and versatility at the highest level with stints at PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) and Juventus could greatly benefit Arsenal.

Overall, the potential signing of Rabiot would be a major boost for the current Premier League leaders. If Juventus are willing to sell the player in the January transfer window, it could be a great opportunity for the north London-based club to strengthen their midfield.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will need to provide a better deal for Juventus to be pleased about, with their current swap offer seemingly out of the question.

Former Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin wants to stay and fight for a spot at Barcelona

Hector Bellerin has struggled to make an impact at Barcelona since joining the club on a free transfer from the Gunners. Despite hoping to become the team's first-choice right-back, he has found it difficult to find a prominent role in Xavi's plans and has also faced fitness issues.

As a result, former Arsenal man Bellerin has only started one league game this season. Reports have suggested that he may leave Barca either in January or when his contract expires in the summer.

However, according to SPORT, Bellerin is determined to turn things around and has used the extended break due to the FIFA World Cup to work on his fitness and performance. Despite the challenges he has faced, Hector Bellerin is determined to prove his worth and earn a regular place in the team.

