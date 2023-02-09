"Xavi will fry this mid team" "TV off" - Manchester United fans livid as attacker is benched again for Leeds United clash

Manchester United fans are distraught about Jadon Sancho not starting against Leeds United in their Premier League clash on Wednesday (February 8).

The winger left Borussia Dortmund for Old Trafford for a reported fee of £72.9 million in the summer of 2021. However, he is yet to reach expectations in England.

He has not scored a goal since their Europa League match against Sheriff in September. He was not named in England's team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar either.

Notably, Sancho took time off training at Old Trafford to build his physical and mental health. He eventually returned, featuring in their League Cup game against Nottingham Forest on February 1.

The winger remains a shining talent within Manchester United's ranks, and fans are looking forward to seeing him get more playing time.

However, manager Erik ten Hag has opted to leave Sancho on the bench against Leeds, causing the fans to react angrily on Twitter:

Manchester United prepare to face Leeds United

Manchester United are looking to extend their winning streak as they take on Leeds United at Old Trafford in Wednesday's Premier League match. The Whites are currently without a manager, giving the Red Devils a good chance to continue their impressive run of winning form. They have won their previous 14 home games in all tournaments.

United were able to secure a hard-fought win against Crystal Palace in their previous game. They held on to win 2-1 despite having to play with 10 men after Casemiro was sent off.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford helped them to victory, yet another, in a series of what have been consistent wins under Ten Hag.

The team's defeats to Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion early in the season seem like a distant memory now. They currently hold third place in the Premier League table and are eight points behind leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

The Red Devils are gaining momentum with their fourth consecutive win in all competitions. They're also looking ahead to their upcoming matches in the Europa League playoff against Barcelona and the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United.

In all 13 of their home games, Ten Hag's men have achieved victory, scoring at least two goals in 12 of them. With only six goals conceded at Old Trafford, they have the joint-best home defensive record in the league alongside Newcastle.

Manchester United have a strong record against Leeds United, taking 10 points from the last 12 available, including wins of 6-2 and 5-1 at Old Trafford. The most recent match between the two teams resulted in a 4-2 victory for the Red Devils away from home at Elland Road last year.

