"Xavi is worse than Koeman", "Might draw again today" - Barcelona fans react as Xavi names starting XI to face Cadiz

Barcelona fans are unimpressed with Xavi's team selection to face Cadiz with one fan even insisting the Spanish coach is worse than Ronald Koeman.

The Blaugrana kicked off the defense of their La Liga crown last weekend with a dissapointing 0-0 draw against Getafe. They will hope to put in a better performance against El Submarino Amarillo at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys tonight (August 20).

However, there isn't much enthusiasm being shown by Barcelona fans upon the team news for the game. Xavi has made three changes to the side that drew with Getafe.

Frenkie de Jong has moved from midfield into defense to fill in for the injured Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan defender is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Gavi comes into the midfield to compensate for De Jong's change of position. The young Spaniard will be looking to impress to earn more game time for the Catalan giants.

Lamine Yamal starts in attack at the age of just 16 as Xavi deals with Raphinha's red card last time out. The Brazilian will be suspended after being sent off against Getafe for a reckless elbow.

Xavi has selected Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, with Jules Kounde, De Jong, Andreas Christensen, and Alejandro Balde in defense. Meanwhile, Gavi is joined in midfield by Oriel Romeu and Pedri.

Robert Lewandowski is under pressure to get going this season amid reports that Barca are considering resting him. He is in attack alongside Yamal and Ilkay Gundogan.

One fan is enraged with Xavi for choosing Yamal over Ansu Fati:

"Starting a 17 year old over Ansu. Xavi is worse than Koeman."

Another fan thinks another draw is on the cards:

"Where's Fati why does Xavi keep using this Gavi? Could it be hate or what We might draw again today."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Blaugrana boss' team to face Cadiz:

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is open to joining Real Madrid

Ansu Fati is struggling to earn Xavi's trust.

Ansu Fati's future at Barcelona has been constantly speculated about during Xavi's reign at Camp Nou. The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order and the manager's decision not to start him today is telling.

According to Cadena SER's Tomas Roncero, Fati, 20, would be open to joining Barca's El Clasico rivals Real Madrid. He stated (via The Real Champs):

“Ansu Fati, no matter how much Xavi says, wants to leave. And if Real Madrid calls him, he comes clapping, because I have a good relationship with people around him.”

Fati started 12 of 36 league games last season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists. He came on for the final 11 minutes of Barcelona's 0-0 draw with Getafe.