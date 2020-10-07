Xherdan Shaqiri opens up on contract and Liverpool future

In a video released by the Swiss FA, Xherdan Shaqiri has shed light on his Liverpool contract and has claimed that he is happy with the Merseyside giants. The Swiss international shares a good relationship with Jurgen Klopp but is not a first-choice starter at Liverpool.

Liverpool have an established forward-line at the moment with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino occupying specific roles in Jurgen Klopp's tactical set-up. Xherdan Shaqiri has occasionally been used as a substitute for Liverpool in the Premier League and often finds himself on the fringes of the squad.

Liverpool have a long season ahead of them and Jurgen Klopp will have to dig deep into his squad to navigate a packed schedule. The Premier League champions have brought in key reinforcements in the summer transfer window but have also fielded Xherdan Shaqiri in the EFL Cup this season.

Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool during his time at the club and will want to maintain his lofty standards this season. The Reds have not started their Premier League season particularly well and have several issues to address in the coming weeks.

Xherdan Shaqiri set for extended stay at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has used Shaqiri sparingly this year

Liverpool have reinforced their squad in the transfer window with the likes of Thiago and Diogo Jota joining the squad over the past month. Xherdan Shaqiri has not featured heavily for Liverpool this year and is unlikely to break into the starting eleven in the next few months.

Liverpool's front three has continued to meet expectations this season with most of Jurgen Klopp's problems arising from his own half. Liverpool conceded an astonishing seven goals against Aston Villa and the club's management will now be focussed on plugging the holes in the side's defence.

Diogo Jota has made a positive impression with Liverpool so far and is likely to be next in line as far as the pecking order of Liverpool's attacking force is concerned. The Portuguese winger scored on his Premier League debut against Arsenal and can continue to grow under Jurgen Klopp.

Xherdan Shaqiri has reiterated his desire to play for Liverpool and is intent on making his mark on the Premier League. The Swiss forward has delivered for Jurgen Klopp in the past and is looking forward to winning silverware with the club this season.

"I have a long-term contract, and I really feel good. I have decided to stay with Liverpool. In football, there is always speculation."

Diogo Jota is an excellent acquisition

Liverpool are looking to compete on multiple fronts this season and will have to be at their absolute best to maintain their dominance in the Premier League. The Reds have a formidable squad but cannot afford to take their opponents lightly this season.

Xherdan Shaqiri has played an important role in Liverpool's EFL Cup and FA Cup campaigns and is set to play a pivotal squad role for the club this season. The Swiss star is currently diagnosed with the coronavirus but is looking forward to what is set to be a highly competitive season.

