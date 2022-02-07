"Yes, but I’m not the coach" - Kylian Mbappe suggests Lionel Messi could flourish with a positional change at PSG

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe believes Lionel Messi would do well in a more central position, claiming the Argentine likes to “feel the game” more.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG cruised to a 5-1 win away from home against defending champions Lille on Sunday night. The Parisians produced one of their best performances of the season, dominating every aspect of the game. Lionel Messi, who had only scored once prior to the match, got on the score sheet, courtesy of a first-half chip over goalkeeper Ivo Grbic.

The Argentina skipper also provided an assist for Presnel Kimpembe and could’ve had a brace but for the crossbar. Mbappe was also in decent shape against Lille and scored a beautiful curler in the dying embers of the match to seal the emphatic win.

Against Lille, the Argentine skipper operated more centrally for PSG and Mbappe claimed it was the 34-year-old’s most natural position. Discussing his and Messi’s positioning on Amazon Prime Video (via GetFootballNewsFrance), Mbappe stated:

“It’s better when Leo is in the middle? Yes, but I’m not the coach. Leo is a player who needs to be on the ball, to feel the game and the match to be involved. I think it’s a good position for him, he’s free, he can move around and take off.”

He added:

“Me, I can play everywhere. I started in the middle, then on the right and now on the left but I still have a certain freedom in my movements.”

The 23-year-year old PSG ace also talked about making room for his currently recovering teammate Neymar.

He added:

“We are fine like this but we’ll have to make room for Neymar, because he’s an important player who changes our team. We’ll see what happens when he comes back, and we hope he comes back as soon as possible.”

Messi’s strike against Lille took his season’s tally to seven, across tournaments. Mbappe, on the other hand, has 20 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Lionel Messi ‘fed up’ with PSG: Reports

PSG number 30 Lionel Messi is reportedly ‘living hell’ in Paris and wants to return to Barcelona as soon as possible. The Argentine has asked his father Jorge to get in touch with the Blaugrana president Joan Laporta and arrange for his return to Camp Nou. As per the report, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to board the flight back to Catalonia as early as next summer.

Current Barcelona boss Xavi is also interested in bringing back his friend and will reportedly look for solutions in the summer transfer window. The 34-year-old forward is also prepared to take a significant pay cut to facilitate his return.

