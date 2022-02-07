×
Lionel Messi is 'living hell' at PSG and wants to return to Barcelona this summer - Reports

Lionel Messi - Presentation at Paris Saint-Germain
Shreyas HS
ANALYST
Modified Feb 07, 2022 04:21 PM IST
Rumors

Lionel Messi's stint at Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) so far has not gone completely according to plan. The latest reports in El Nacional now claim that the Argentine wants to return to Barcelona in the summer.

The report states that Messi has asked his father Jorge to get in touch with Barcelona's president Joan Laporta. While the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived at PSG with a lot of fanfare and attention, he has struggled to settle down in Paris and feels that his life has become a 'living hell' according to the report.

Lionel Messi is reportedly 'fed up' with the situation at PSG. However, an exit from the Ligue 1 club will be extremely difficult as President Nasser Al-Khelaifi will not want to lose his prized asset after just one year.

The Catalan daily states that Messi could take inspiration from former teammate Dani Alves, who returned to Barcelona. The Argentine is also ready to take a significant paycut to return to the Camp Nou.

PSG will be counting on Lionel Messi to inspire them to UEFA Champions League glory

Messi in action againsts Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League
PSG are set to take on Real Madrid in a high-profile UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 encounter on February 15. With doubts about Neymar's fitness and availability, Pochettino will be counting on the dynamic duo of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to get the better of Los Blancos.

Lionel Messi has now scored a competitive goal in every calendar year since 2005.🤯2022 1⃣2021 4⃣3⃣2020 2⃣5⃣2019 5⃣2⃣2018 5⃣1⃣2017 5⃣4⃣2016 5⃣9⃣2015 5⃣2⃣2014 5⃣8⃣ 2013 4⃣5⃣2012 9⃣1⃣2011 5⃣9⃣2010 6⃣0⃣2009 4⃣1⃣2008 2⃣2⃣2007 3⃣1⃣2006 1⃣2⃣2005 3⃣📈 @GracenoteLive https://t.co/a7YdxbqHKn

There were signs of Messi getting back to his best in PSG's 5-1 thrashing of Lille this weekend. The Argentine scored a goal and grabbed an assist and will be hoping to build on this performance in the coming weeks.

Xavi is reportedly open to Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

Xavi and Messi were teammates at FC Barcelona
Barcelona, on the other hand, seem to be finally heading in the right direction under Xavi. The Catalan giants secured a crucial 4-2 victory over Atletico Madrid to break into La Liga's top-four.

The report in El Nacional claims that Xavi would be open to a sensational Barcelona return for Messi. The manager reportedly thinks the Argentine superstar can be an experienced leader for the young and talented squad at the Camp Nou.

Unquestionably the best video you'll see today https://t.co/ZmqirrgGe9

Much could depend on PSG's performances in the Champions League this season and it will be interesting to see how Messi performs against his old rivals Real Madrid in the UCL knockout stages.

Edited by Parimal
