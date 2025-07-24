“Yes, I am single” - After Connie Grace confirms break up with Cole Palmer, model girlfriend of another Chelsea star reveals end of relationship

Leanna Paul has confirmed that she and Chelsea star Liam Delap have broken up. The couple reportedly broke up earlier this month after being together for around a year.Taking to Instagram, Leanna said that she does not like to discuss her personal life on social media. But ended up giving clarity on her relationship status.Leanna admitted that she was constantly being asked if she was single, and said in a Q&amp;A on Instagram:&quot;I don't usually like talking about my personal life on here. I like to keep that private. But since I keep getting asked... yes, I am single.&quot;The news of Leanna calling time on her relationship with Delap comes just days after Cole Palmer and Connie Grace's breakup was made public. Rumors on social media suggested that Grace proposed marriage to the Chelsea star, but the manicurist hit back, saying that they were not true. She wrote:“Don’t believe everything you read online. The lies that people post to get views/likes is so sad! It’s actually wild the amount of abuse I have received from grown men in the last 24hrs! No I have never proposed a marriage lol.”Grace was reportedly in the United States to watch Chelsea play in the FIFA Club World Cup, but Leanna's Instagram posts suggest she never traveled with Delap for the tournament.Cole Palmer convinced Liam Delap to join ChelseaLiam Delap has admitted that Cole Palmer convinced him to join Chelsea from Ipswich Town. The striker had interest from Manchester United, but made the switch to Stamford Bridge after his £30 million clause was activated.Speaking to the media in the United States, Delap said (via ESPN):&quot;Yeah I spoke to him a little bit. Asked him what I needed to ask him. He told me what I needed to know. I don't like too much information. Ultimately it was my decision so I kind of just want my head to be clear so not too much. [I've known him] since I was 15, playing at City with him. I've got a good relationship with him so it was nice to see a familiar face.&quot;&quot;There are so many factors that go into it. I've got a good relationship with the manager. I know how he plays. I've played in this system before. I know a lot of the players here and the project of the club, how they see the future. That's what excited me.&quot;Palmer and Delap played together for the Manchester City youth side under current Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca. They won the Premier League 2 title in 2020/21 before the Italian manager was lured away by Parma in the summer of 2021.